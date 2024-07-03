A young lady decided to be a little messy by leaking her WhatsApp messages with her stressed-out man

The TikTok video captured the attention of online users, generating many views along with thousands of likes and comments

Netizens were amused by the hun's bae's text message as they flooded the comments section with laughter

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

One lady had Mzansi netizens cracking up in laughter after she shared her WhatsApp messages with her bae.

A lady showed off her WhatsApp messages from her stressed-out bae in a TikTok video. Image: @phiwe.xaba04

Source: TikTok

Woman leaks WhatsApp messages of her stressing bae for staying out late to play soccer

TikTok user @phiwe.xaba04 unveiled her WhatsApp messages of her stressing bae in a video. In the text message, the stunner's partner was not thrilled with her behaviour for staying out late to play soccer.

@phiwe.xaba04's man said:

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

"You went to play soccer from 1 pm till this time 00:20 midnight uyadlala moss you should trial for Manchester City."

The gent's response left many people in stitches, and the clip became a hit on TikTok, gathering many views, thousands of likes and comments.

While taking to her TikTok caption, the young hun simply said:

"Lil Messi."

Watch the video.

Social media users react to the lady's clip

The lady's WhatsApp text amused the online community with her man. Some flocked to the comments section to crack jokes, while others expressed their thoughts.

Nonhlanhla._.r said:

"You are winning. That Man City comment is spot-on."

Keoo cracked a joke, saying:

"Wena for president, girl."

Tsholo Itumeleng wrote:

"And they always come back like nothing happened. Also, you trust Temu vele vele 'cause nana I'm still scared?"

Cynthia Chantel Mong commented:

"I swear we might be dating the same."

Lady shares hilarious conversations with her strict dad, fed up with her late nights out

Briefly News previously reported that a woman unveiled her various conversations with her dad, and the video went viral online, leaving many in stitches.

One strict father was not having it with his daughter's shenanigans and was highly fed up with it. The young lady, who goes by the TikTok handle @oratile_mor, shared a screengrab of her various conversations with her dad on the video platform.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News