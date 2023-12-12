A Twitter post by user @matty06291026 reveals the unsettling experience of a woman offered a job, only to face inappropriate advances

The shocking screenshots shared by the victim shed light on the pervasive problem of job seekers encountering harassment

The post sparks a wave of anger and frustration as South Africans express their collective concern and demand action

In a chilling revelation on Twitter, user @matty06291026 shared screenshots of a disturbing encounter that exposes the darker side of job hunting. What started as a seemingly promising employment opportunity took a disconcerting turn as the prospective employer shifted the discussion from work-related matters to inappropriate requests.

This Twitter post sheds light on a pervasive issue faced by job seekers in South Africa. The incident serves as a stark reminder of the vulnerabilities individuals face during the job application process, with some employers exploiting their positions of power for personal gains.

Woman exposes dodgy job offer

The initial excitement of a potential job quickly turned into a nightmare for the woman involved. Screenshots shared on Twitter depict a conversation wherein the employer, after presenting the job offer, veers into unprofessional territory by suggesting a night together as a condition for employment.

Read the full conversation below:

Conversation on harassment breaks out

The post has triggered a significant response on social media platforms, with users expressing their outrage and frustration. Many South Africans are sharing their own experiences and highlighting the urgent need for systemic changes to protect job seekers from such harassment.

Read some comments:

@obakengMol was fuming:

“Some advice: next time someone does something like this, don't rush to dismiss him; play along but delay him and set him up with your brothers/uncles or even the police. get him to play on your terms and have him catch hands.”

@RichmanSekatane wants action:

“Why don't we just visit the company and ask his bosses about him... this is unacceptable.”

@IsraelNcube16 gave advice:

“Apart from this sick and scamming person, next time, never sell yourself low when asked about salary bracket...”

@Bongqzel sai:

“If it is a real company, I would advise that you take them to the CCMA for discrimination. You’ll succeed with that evidence.”

@TshenoloPi wants to help:

“Hi, is this recent? Let us help you expose this sick individual.”

