Ntsiki Mazwai backs Pearl Modiadie amid sexual harassment claims

Controversial poet Ntsiki Mazwai has shown her support to Pearl Modiadie amid her sexual harassment claims

The former Metro FM host shared that she was harassed by her manager while she still worked at the station

An angry Ntsiki has called on the radio station to release a statement about the incident

Ntsiki Mazwai has taken Pearl Modiadie’s side after she revealed that she was a victim of sexual harassment at her former workplace, Metro FM.

The media personality shared that her manager would constantly harass her through the use of suggestive language and sexual innuendo.

Ntsiki Mazwai has made it clear that she believes Pearl and is demanding that Metro FM account. Taking to Twitter, Mazwai retweeted a lot of tweets that were calling for #justiceforpearl. She also tweeted:

“Can we expect a statement from @METROFMSA anytime soon???”

She continued:

Social media users weighed in with their thoughts:

“Bonang se le a bolela gore ko (told us) it's a horrible place to work at... mxm.”

“I did say that station is dead. It doesn't know it's target market. No wonder such bad things have happened. And because it is loved it will get away with it still.”

“Because of pressure. They should have dealt with it internally long ago. She lost her job because of saying NO.”

“Mxm. This is upsetting.”

Pearl Modiadie calls out Metro FM manager

Pearl Modiadie’s story broke over the past weekend when Sunday World revealed that she had been a victim of sexual harassment. Briefly News gathered that Modiadie confirmed the reports the following day. The radio personality left Mzansi in complete shock when she revealed that she was a victim of sexual harassment at her former job on Metro FM.

The story was broken by the Sunday World and Pearl took to social media to confirm the story.

“I kept quiet for too long until media picked it up and never have I been grateful for that because it finally gave me the courage to speak out about the sexual harassment I was was subjected to at Metro FM.”

Modiadie, whose five-year contract was not renewed, had complained to the then station manager about inappropriate comments that her manager was making about her.

