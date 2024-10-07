A white hun went viral on the internet after she showcased her dance moves, which left SA in laughter

The babe danced to a South African song titled Gobisiqolo, and the clip gained massive traction online

People reacted as they flooded the post with humorous comments, while others simply laughed it off

One lady set the internet ablaze after she showcased her hilarious dance moves, which amused people online.

A white woman amused South Africans with her hilarious dance moves in a TikTok video. Image: @staciemalan

Source: TikTok

White woman dances to Gobisiqolo in video

The stunner shared a clip on TikTok showcasing her dance moves, which left netizens cracking up in laughter. The footage, shared by @staciemalan, shows the babe busting her impressive dance moves as she dances to a song titled Gobisiqolo.

@staciemalan's footage captured many's attention, and it became a hit on TikTok, gearing loads of views along with thousands of likes and comments on the video-sharing app.

While taking to TikTok, @staciemalan said:

"@em is truly trying, but I'm afraid all we can do is sokkie."

Watch the funny video of babe dance's moves below:

SA is amused by the dance moves

The woman's dance moves entertained Mzansi netizens, who flocked to the comments section, cracking jokes.

Bee Queen said:

"This is so cool. The legs are definitely going with the beat of the song but the fingers lost track."

Alecia Mudawapi added:

"What in the gwaragwara is this."

Nqobile Lwazi hlongwa wrote:

"The fact, l still remember that song and the dance used to be the for it."

Rey expressed:

“Suuuka wena maaan”

Mercy commented:

"Kom mannn Stacy,ons Kan altwee doen."

Cláudia simply said:

"Yoh, the last move."

Groomsman’s hilarious dance moves leave SA cracking jokes

Briefly News previously reported that one groomsman left many South Africans cracking up in laughter over his hilarious dance moves that went viral online.

A TikTok clip shared by @gcreatives showcased bridesmaids and groomsmen making an entrance as they busted off their impressive dance moves, which set the internet ablaze. The men and women were smartly dressed as they broke it down on the dance floor, but the white man, in particular, stood out above the rest as he amused the online community with his hilarious dance moves.

Source: Briefly News