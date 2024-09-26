“DA is Too Focused”: Groomsman’s Hilarious Dance Moves Leave SA Cracking Jokes
- A video of bridesmaids dancing with groomsmen set the internet on fire as they amused many with their moves
- The TikTok clip caught the attention of many, gearing over 1. 4 million views along with thousands of likes and comments
- People were entertained by their dance moves as they rushed to the comments to crack jokes
One groomsman left many South Africans cracking up in laughter over his hilarious dance moves that went viral online.
Video of man dancing leaves SA entertained
A TikTok clip shared by @gcreatives showcased bridesmaids and groomsmen making an entrance as they busted off their impressive dance moves, which set the internet ablaze.
The men and women were smartly dressed as they broke it down on the dance floor, but the white man, in particular, stood out above the rest as he amused the online community with his hilarious dance moves.
The clip was well received, and it went on to become a hit on TikTok, clocking over 1.4 million views along with thousands of likes and comments within three days of its publication.
Watch the funny video below:
SA is amused by the gent's dance moves
The young white man's moves entertained people as they flooded the comments poking fun at the guy.
Tumelo Mogale said:
"He's fighting for his life, but he's still better than Lasizwe."
Queen_P cracked a joke saying:
"He is dancing as soon as possible."
Tumel Selebog poked fun at the gent, adding:
"He is calculating this on," 1; 2.. 1;2;3...1;2 turn"
Thandokuhle Ngcobo commented:
"I DA is too focused."
Precious was amused:
"He’s dancing with all due respect."
