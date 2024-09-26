One father went above and beyond to ensure his child was well taken care of, and his antics amused many

A South African father went viral on social media for his hilarious antics, which left people cracking up in laughter.

A father stole Coke for his daughter at a wedding in a TikTok video. Image: @lebogangntombela

Dad steals Coke at wedding to give to his daughter

The old man attended a wedding and could not leave empty-handed as he had his daughter on his mind. According to TikTok user @lebogangntombela, the gent's daughter shared a clip on the video platform showcasing her dad's antics.

@lebogangntombela revealed to her followers that her father stole bottles of Coke at a wedding to give to her. The footage left people in stitches and grabbed the attention of netizens, gearing over 1.6 million views along with thousands of likes and comments within three days of its publication.

Watch the hilarious video of the dad's antics below:

Mzansi is entertained by the dad's amusing antics

The father's hilarious antics amused the online community as they flooded the comments with jokes and laughter.

Mama koena simply said:

"Dad of the year."

Nndwalufuno added:

"I looked at my dad and sighed."

Mazetho84 kaNgemaNgubane wrote:

"Best dad ever."

Zoe was touched:

"What a sweet man."

Mercy_Riri expressed:

"I think my mom is your dad's soulmate. Girl embarrasses me when we attend ceremonies."

Lorraine Maseko commented:

"Please tell your dad to adopt me, please."

SA raves over strict principal’s dance moves with his daughter

Briefly News previously reported that a video of a strict principal dancing amused many people on the internet, and the clip went viral on social media.

One babe in Mzansi shows off how she dances with her daddy dearest. The pair busted off some impressive dance moves, entertaining the online community. The hun revealed that her dad is a principal, and the learners at his school were afraid of him because he was "strict."

