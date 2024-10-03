An African mother and her son went viral on social media, leaving many people with mixed reactions

The woman's interaction with her son raised eyebrows among online users who expressed the challenges that his partner may encounter

Netizens reacted to the video as they took to the comments section to share their thoughts

One South African mother and her son's interaction left many people with mixed reactions to their video clip.

A South African mom and her son’s bond raised eyebrows online. Image: @dondi754

Source: TikTok

Mom's interaction with her taxi-driving son melts hearts

Many people say a son's first love is his mother, and these two may have displayed just that. The footage shared by TikTok user @dondi754 shows an African mom and her son interacting warmly.

The adorable clip melted the hearts of many while raising the eyebrows of some who did not appreciate the mother-son bond. @dondi754 said the following while taking to her TikTok caption:

"My brother is definitely my mom's happy place."

Watch the heartwarming video below:

SA has mixed feelings

Although many people loved seeing the mom and her son's heartwarming interaction, others could not help but point out the challenges the gent's partner may encounter, seeing how close the man is with his mother.

Thobile said:

"Yhooo, it's going to be a problem when this guy gets married."

User:

"I’m worried for makoti."

Tarquillamothapo

"Aowa! Is this normal? I don't mind a man loving his mother, but so much physical touching mehlolo. ekare ba jolaa... haai no makoti will be welcomed there cause mom will be jealous."

Boiks shared:

"Our mothers are our first loves. Only men will understand. My mom and I are like that. She can literally tell when I am not OK. She says she will feel her bones painful wen I am going thru something."

Mamoratwa cracked a joke, saying:

"Don’t send."

SA reacts to hun showing off how her brother spoils

Briefly News previously reported that one lady in Mzansi raved about her caring brother, who goes above and beyond to ensure their happiness and well-being.

A stunner shared a heartwarming video where she bragged about her brother. In the clip posted by @anele_gagashi, she flexed all the delicious meals he got for them from Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), and peeps were left with mixed reactions.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News