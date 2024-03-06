A woman took to social media to share a video of how she put a smile on her son's face

The clip posted on TikTok shows the lady surprising her child with a new iPhone table

The young man was full of gratitude, and online users reacted to the woman's clip as they rushed to the comments to send heartwarming messages

One mom decided to spoil her son on his birthday, and his reaction was unexpected to the woman.

A South African woman surprised her son with an iPad in a TikTok video. Image:@coach_nanaa

Source: TikTok

Mom gifts son an iPad

The footage shared by @coach_nanaa on the video shows the young man coming out of his room; as soon as he saw the plastic bag with the iPad inside, the boy was shocked. His grandma also went out of the room smiling. As the video progresses, the teenager is handed the plastic and immediately hugs his mother.

In the next scene, the 15-year-old boy can be seen in his room with his iPad on the bed. He then sits in the lounge area as he tries to set up his iPad. He was excited about his brand-new device.

The video attracted over 97K views, along with thousands of likes and many comments within one day of its publication on TikTok.

The young man's mom said the following in her caption:

"Happy Birthday, my son, I’m grateful to have you as a son; you appreciate the smallest things ever, and you are such a hard worker. Keep up the good work."

Watch the video below:

Mzansi in awe of mom's reaction

Many people loved the woman's content and flocked to her comment section to praise her for her lovely gesture.

Furiousvixen said:

"I love this… this is how my mother raised me… my agreement with her was that, if you are in the top 3 in the term, she would give me her Truthworths account to buy nice things for R2000."

Phili_Yolo shared:

“But ke guys I’m also acknowledging myself…” Well done mommy for instilling such confidence in himself. A joyful birthday to him, I’m sure he is having a blast."

Theo Monni Masalesa added:

"I love the part where he acknowledges himself, too. No one will move you out of your comfort zone. Believe in yourself."

Khumo Mwase commented:

"This is beautiful.. Happy, blessed birthday, boy and well-done mommy, you are doing an awesome job."

