Two young ladies decided to put a smile on their father's face and surprised him with a brand-new car

The women captured the heartwarming moment in a TikTok video, the dad was visibly happy

The online community reacted to the clip, with many showing how proud they were of the ladies

Two daughters surprised their father with a car. Images: @sli_m06

Source: TikTok

Two daughters pulled a smile on their father's face after they bought him a brand-new vehicle.

In a TikTok video uploaded by @sli_m06, she and her sister are inside a car dealership, standing next to the new car. Their dad walked in with two men only to hear his kids shouting, "Surprise!".

The man was visibly experiencing a mixture of emotions. He was in disbelief and seemed happy and speechless.

Daughters buy dad a car

Watch the TikTok heartwarming video below:

TikTokkers celebrated with the family

The video received over 159k likes, with many online users applauding the girls for making their dad happy.

@mfokamqulusi_za encouraged:

" Gents let's be good father's to our kids so that one day our children can surprise us with such gifts ."

@Bertha Ofosu Asante prayed:

"Give me the ability to do this for my parents in Jesus’ name, Amen!"

@Bongekile mhlanga wished:

"May your pockets never run dry ."

@BennyMyllsSA shared:

"I wanted to buy my dad a big car and he passed before I could do that. Only to find out that the car I own is one of his dream cars."

@Wanjiru Shiro felt envious:

"One day."

@ ToxīçTōbys said:

"He will forever cherish this experience. It's not necessarily the car, it's the thoughtfulness of his children, the level of gratitude and appreciation."

Woman buys dad dream car on 61st birthday

In another story, Briefly News reported about a daughter who surprised her father with his dream car on his 61st birthday.

The moment was captured in a TikTok video showing when the unsuspecting father unwraps a small gift box, only to discover the keys to his dream car. Tears well up in his eyes as he brandishes the keys, his joy evident for all to see. The family erupts in cheers, sharing in the emotional moment. Netizens celebrated with the family.

