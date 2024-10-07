One gent went viral online after showcasing his Lecturer's voice note, and peeps were amused

The footage grabbed the attention of many, gathering loads of views along with thousands of likes and comments

People reacted to the clip as they flooded the comments section, expressing their thoughts

A student in South Africa left many people on the internet cracking up in laughter after he shared a clip of his lecturer's voicenote.

A lecturer gave her students an earful in a TikTok video. Image: @muziiey8/TikTok and Tim Robberts

Source: UGC

Lecturer's voice note leaves SA amused

TikTok user @muziiey8 shared a voice note from the lecturer giving her students an earful. The educator was not having it with her pupils, who expressed they were experiencing "pressure."

The lecturer told her students that no one was pressuring them and that if they were experiencing pressure, they should bear in mind that they were not the only ones going through it; every learner, from R to university students, feels the pressure she expressed to them.

She went on to urge her learners to stay focused by saying the following:

"You need to focus; otherwise, you'll fail and repeat the module."

@muziiey8's footage caught many's attention and became a viral hit on TikTok, generating many views along with thousands of likes and comments within three days of publication.

Watch the video of the lecturer's voice note below:

People react to video

The lecturer's voice note entertained the online community as they flooded the comments section with jokes and laughter while others expressed their thoughts, saying:

Awuthe.sharp said:

"Lecturers behave like they were never students."

Zakes added:

"Is the pressure decreases or increases?"

Nonkululeko Nene wrote:

"My daughter is in grade R, and yes, the pressure is getting worser."

Eza shared:

"Sana I m traumatised."

OT expressed:

""Yoooh ,she is fed up that one."

