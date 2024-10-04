A stunner showed off herself before visiting her boo thang and after, and people were amused by the results

The video went viral online, grabbing the attention of netizens and generating many views, likes and comments

Social media users cracked up in laughter as they flooded the comments section, expressing their thoughts

One young lady left South Africans amused after flexing her before and after seeing her man in a video making rounds online.

A lady flexed her appearance before and after seeing her man in a TikTok video. Image: @kaula2020

Source: TikTok

Woman shows off before and after visiting her bae

The TikTok video shared by @kaula2020 shows the hun looking all gorgeous in her lime green dress before heading to see her man. As the clip continued, the stunner unveiled herself after coming back from visiting her boo thang, and she looked all messy, leaving peeps entertained.

@kaula2020's footage went viral on the video platform, causing a massive buzz among netizens. Within a few hours of its publication, it generated many views, along with thousands of likes and comments.

Watch the video below:

People react to woman's drastic transformation

The babe's transformation video entertained the online community, and they flocked to the comments section to share their opinions, and others cracked jokes.

Tee.moleya said:

"You look traumatised, thou .. Okare you were going through archived files soh."

Jerry

"Aii is not make sure, go back again."

Wendy Tshabalala shared:

"I can't even do my face when I'm by his place."

Zeenhle wrote:

"At least them edges still laid."

Sinc1806 expressed:

"He better paying for the hair, nails etc."

Reotshepile Obakeng was amazed, and she simply said:

"Girl?!"

Baddie to makoti: Woman’s dramatic transformation after meeting bae

Briefly News previously reported that one woman in South Africa caused a huge buzz on the internet with her drastic transformation after meeting her bae.

The young hun, who goes by the TikTok handle @mokgadi_mailula2, shared a clip on the video platform showcasing her transformation. The stunner unveiled herself and how she used to look before and after she met her partner.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News