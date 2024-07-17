One educator dropped a diss track in a class WhatsApp group that left South Africans in laughter

The TikTok clip captured the attention of many, gearing over 1 million views along with thousands of likes and comments

The teacher's hilarious antics amused Mzansi netizens, and many flocked to the comments to crack jokes

An educator in SA was not playing. The teacher dropped bars, which left peeps in stitches. The video went viral online.

A teacher dropped a hilarious diss track in the class WhatsApp group. Image: Dann Tardif and Bestsie Van der Meer.

Source: Getty Images

Teacher drops diss track in class WhatsApp group, SA reacts

A TikTok clip shared by @life_sciences_baddie on the video platform shows an audio sent into a school WhatsApp group chat by a teacher. The educator stunned her students with the bombshell diss track she dropped in the group.

The teacher said the following:

"You got the nerve to tell me I'm borning. Look at your marks. You're in a position to tell me I'm boring. Your marks are descending like the economy of South Africa. You think I'm boring, and you are pulling the class average down. Check yourself."

@life_sciences_baddie's clip left netizens cracking up in laughter, and the video became a viral hit on social media, gathering many views, likes and comments.

Watch the video below:

SA cracks jokes in the comments section

The teacher's diss track entertained South African online users, and many rushed to the comments to crack jokes while some simply laughed it off.

Zenande said:

"A teacher dropping a diss track is the funniest thing I’ve ever heard or."

Kamva Diko wrote:

"2k teachers."

SUSS added:

"Ever since this verse dropped, Maglera has been silent."

User commented:

"The flow made it worse cause mam was standing on business!"

User expressed:

"I'd rather be shouted at in front of the whole class, this is too much."

