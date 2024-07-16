A woman took to social media to showcase her video of the trending 'off the market' challenge, and peeps were left in laughter

The footage captured the attention of many, generating over 4.5 million views, loads of likes and comments

The hun's clip amused the online community as they flocked to the comments with laughter and jokes

A group of men and women had people cracking up in laughter, and the video went viral online.

Men and women took part in the TikTok 'off the market' challenge, which amused Mzansi. Image: @baeblaqtz1

Source: TikTok

TikTok 'off the market' challenge has SA busting

The footage shared by @baeblaqtz1 on the video platform shows a group of men and women taking part in the 'off the market ' challenge. The clip amused many people on the internet, especially when it came to the men's part.

The gents looked like they did not want to be part of each time it was their turn to perform. The clip became a viral hit on social media, gathering over 4.5 million views, along with thousands of likes and comments.

Watch the hilarious clip below:

Social media users crack jokes in the comments

Netizens could not help but poke fun at the gents in the video, while some simply laughed it off in the comments section.

Bubbles cracked a joke, saying:

"All the men in this video were forced to participate."

Rocky shared:

"Small challenge wey we dey manage una don turn am to a horror movie."

Pale-girl expressed:

"The boys are not sure."

ECHØ wrote:

"The guys were not ready for the challenge."

AshK commented:

"Fiancé, if you’re being forced to participate in the challenge, blink twice."

Akuch_Andrea_2004 simply said:

"Challenged closed."

