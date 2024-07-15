A group of gents were left in shock at the price of their groceries, and the clip went viral online

The TikTok footage gained a massive attraction, gathering many views, along with thousands of likes and comments

Social media users were stunned as they flooded the comments section expressing their thoughts well some cracked jokes

A group of men could not believe their eyes when they saw their grocery bill at the till in a TikTok video making rounds online.

South African men were shocked by the R17K grocery bill in a TikTok video. Image: @henrywockstar

R17k groceries shock men in a store

The footage shared by @henrywockstar on TikTok shows a group of young gents waiting to pay for groceries in a shop.

The gentlemen had no idea what awaited them until the cashier dropped the boom shell amount of their bill. The woman informed the guys that they owed R17K for groceries, shocking the men.

None of them could fathom what they had just been told, which prompted one of the gents to go and double-check with the cashier if that was indeed the amount they needed to pay. The video stunned many online users and clocked over 258K views, along with thousands of likes and comments within three days of its publication.

SA reacts to the woman's grocery video

Many netizens responded to the clip with shock and humour as they were surprised by the hefty amount of the grocery haul.

Kim expressed:

"In this economy, carrying a calculator as you shop is a must. This thing of holding up the queue."

Lulu said:

"Bathong R17k for 3 trolleys. Life in SA is expensive. We are not angry enough."

Fancy Shmanchy asked:

"Why do they all look so confused."

Jennifer Ann Lietz added:

"Did you buy the whole store? Oh no, take it back."

MAX MGADI cracked a joke, saying:

"Even Makro is surprised."

