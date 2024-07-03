A lady took to social media to showcase how many items she could get for R850 in Woolworths vs Checkers

In the video, the young stunner unveiled all the products from both stores, and people had mixed reactions

South African netizens flocked to the comments section to express their thoughts over the woman's comparison of the two shops

A lady shared a clip on TikTok of her comparing Woolworths and Checkers's prices. The footage caused a huge stir among people in Mzansi.

A lady compared her grocery hauls of Woolworths and Checkers in a TikTok video. Image: @hope_mudau

Source: TikTok

Woman shows off what you can get at Woolies vs Checkers for R850

One stunner who goes by the TikTok handle @hope_mudau gave viewers a glimpse into her grocery shopping at Woolworths and Checkers. In the video, the young lady compared the two stores by showcasing all the items she received from R850 from both shops.

@hope_mudau's clip grabbed the attention of many people online, generating over 221K views along with thousands of likes and comments on the video platform within two days of its publication.

Taking to her TikTok caption, the young lady expressed the following:

"Checkers is just expensive."

Watch the video below:

People react with mixed feelings

Many online users were not entirely impressed with the lady's way of comparing the two shops as they flooded the comments section expressing their thoughts, saying:

Farrie said:

"You need to buy the same products at both shops to compare."

Law&order expressed:

"Ice cream, honey, and juice are luxury items, not essential."

It’s reah shared:

"Yes, the comparison was weak, but people still won’t realize that certain things at Woolies are cheaper."

Gamakazi added:

"Very expensive Checkers."

Daphney Hlengiwe Aya commented:

"It's different products, though, the price comparison doesn't really show much."

