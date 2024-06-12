A lady plugged Mzansi with Stanley cup dupes from Mr Price and Checkers, and people loved it

In the video, the stunner unveiled the items and shared the different prices from both stores, which stunned online users

South Africans reacted to the hun's clip as they flooded the comments section with inquiries while others gushed over the cups

The cold season is here, and many are gearing up to purchase their winter essentials, which can be pricy at this time of year.

A lady unveiled Stanley cup dupes from Mr Price and Checkers in a TikTok video. Image: @heartsandhiccups

Source: TikTok

However, one lady shared an impressive budget-friendly winter plug, which many online users loved.

Woman plugs SA with Stanley cup dupes from Mr Price and Checkers

TikTok user @heartsandhiccups uploaded a clip on the video platform showcasing Stanley cup dupes, which she came across in Mr Price and Checkers. The lady showed off the cups, which came in various colours.

@heartsandhiccups unveiled the prices of each item from both stores, and many online users were surprised. The woman first showed off the Checkers Stanley dupe cup, which cost R149 and then flexed the Mr Price one, which cost R159.

The video captured the attention of netizens, who were excited to get their hands on the popular cups. The footage clocked over 369K views and thousands of likes and comments.

Watch the video below:

Netizens are excited over the woman's plug

Many people were impressed by the lady's plug as they rushed to the comments section to express their thoughts, while others could not wait to shop for their own Stanley dupes cup.

Rekuel Gabanamots loved the lady's plug:

"Thank you babes, getting mine tomorrow."

Reset574 expressed:

"Me running to checkers tomorrow."

User shared:

"Bought mine at Checkers, and it keeps my water ice cold for over a couple of hours."

csev expressed:

"Not everyone can afford the real thing. And the fact that some people don't understand this just shows. These hacks are awesome and work just fine for my needs."

Siphosethu added:

"I want pink."

Man compares Shein vs Foschini accessories prices in a TikTok video

Briefly News previously reported that one young man ruffled some feathers in Mzansi as he compared the prices of Shein and Foschini accessories.

The footage shared by @bj_0_rn shows various accessories being sold by Shein and Foschini. In the TikTok video, the gentleman unveiled a Silver & green retro filigree pin brooch that was being sold for R229 on the Foschini app, while that same jewellery was also being sold at Shein for a much lesser price, R41.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News