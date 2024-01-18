A young lady took to social media where she played the different voices of her male besties

The audio clip of the stunner's guy friends has SA women falling in love with just a simple voicenote

Online users could not contain themselves as they flooded the woman's comments, crushing over the men in her life

One woman had ladies in love with her male besties after she released a couple of their audios.

A woman put her male besties to the test, yielding positive results in a TikTok. Image: @ane_msimang

Source: TikTok

Mzansi falls in love with the woman's male bestie

@ane_msimang took to TikTok where she shared a clip of herself sitting in bed. As the video progresses, the woman attaches another video of a man speaking. She then sends the video to her male friends, asking them to repeat what the man was saying in that clip.

Her male besties did as they were told, and they sent her their audios. Their voices were simply out of this world, which left many ladies in Mzansi crushing over her male friends.

The stunner revealed in her caption that completing the little activity was fun.

Watch the video below:

Ladies could not get enough of woman's male besties

The women in the comments section could not get over her male friends' voices and Sandile dominated the comments.

Brendon alfai gushed over the young lady's bestie, saying:

"Sandile is the male friend she's telling me not to worry about."

Chikama said:

"After listening to Sandile, I think I might be pregnant with his baby, but I have never met him."

Mumbling_10 wrote:

"Sandile must marry me. I don’t care."

Siphe commented:

"Sandile is the love of my life."

PrettyP can not get over Sandile, adding:

"I had a guy like Sandie in my life. Yoh, men who roar are just..."

Nompumelelo Makhanya had the same idea:

"Hayibo, Sandile sounds dangerous, but in a good way…"

