A woman decided to end 2023 with a dance challenge with her best friend, who can't dance

In the TikTok video, the lady is moving smoothly while her bestie is having a difficult time

The online community reacted to the clip, with many laughing at the bestie's moves

A woman made Mzansi laugh after she danced with her stiff best friend. Images: @masekekana

Dance challenges have been making waves on TikTok, and Mzansi is probably one country that had a lot of those, from Mnike to Bhebha dance challenges.

These challenges are done individually or in groups, they keep the boredom out of the way. For her last dance challenge, TikTok user @masakekana asked her best friend to join her.

Unlike her, the bestie is no dancer, he struggles to keep up with the rhythm. In the video, the TikTokker can be seen smoothly moving while her friend is going through the most with his stiffness.

"My last #dancechallenge for 2023 was with my bestie Clement and his two left feet ‍♀️‍♂️"

People of all races and ages have joined the dance challenges. On the TikTok platform, one can easily find a toddler participating in the challenges or even gogos slaying one or two moves.

See bestie doing the most

TikTokkers laugh at the video

The video has over 4,000 likes, with many online users laughing at the man's stiff moves.

@KatMotsiri said:

"Does it physically hurt him when he has to dance coz hayiiii"

@m_mokoena shared:

"And his so sure his probably saying “yes I did it” "

@Ntlotleng Dioca Moshikare commented:

"Next time you ask me to dance at a family gathering remember that I dance like clement."

@StyleDivine(JKK) wrote:

"Lol what a way to start my morning and the way his so ready even before he start to dance ,it’s like already dancing in his head and his sure ukuthi uyayishaya yoh ngiyabonga mina"

@It_Is_I_Nolan said:

"Clement r u okay buddy. u psyched me up and den you took the wrong off-ramp to confusionville"

@Bounty_Beauty shared:

"If stiff was a person."

@Sphume Hlophe commented:

"Dancing like the floor is lava"

@Nonkululeko Nkosi wrote:

"Yoh!"

