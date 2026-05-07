Hundreds of qualified social workers were seen standing in long queues in KwaZulu-Natal while hoping to secure limited government positions in the Department of Social Development

The gathering highlighted South Africa’s ongoing unemployment crisis, with graduates and experienced professionals competing for a small number of available posts despite years of studying and training

Many social media users said the situation was heartbreaking because social workers are desperately needed in communities

A long queue outside a youth centre in KwaZulu-Natal left many South Africans emotional after learning why so many people had gathered there.

The picture on the right showed a man begging for money. Image: YOAV LEMMER

Source: TikTok

Hundreds of qualified social workers were recently seen lining up outside the Wentworth Youth Centre in KwaZulu-Natal as they competed for limited government job opportunities. TikTok account @newsnexussa posted the video on 21 April 2026 in KZN.

According to reports, the applicants had gathered for assessment tests linked to positions within the KwaZulu-Natal Department of Social Development. The tests reportedly formed part of the selection process for a limited number of available posts. Graduates and experienced professionals alike waited for hours, hoping the opportunity could finally lead to stable employment.

For many viewers, the most heartbreaking part was that social workers are among the professionals communities desperately need. South Africa continues facing major social challenges, including poverty, substance abuse, gender based violence and child neglect. Many social media users questioned how there could still be such high unemployment in a sector where demand for support services remains enormous.

Unemployment rate in South Africa

South Africa’s unemployment rate in 2026 remains one of the highest in the world, particularly among young people. Thousands of graduates across different industries continue struggling to find work despite holding qualifications and professional training. Government departments and public institutions have also faced increasing budget pressure, limiting the number of permanent positions available each year.

Online, many South Africans said the footage was both frustrating and emotional to watch. Some users criticised the government for not creating more opportunities for graduates, while others said the queue reflected the harsh reality facing many educated young people today. The video posted under the account @newsnexussa sparked frustration among those in the middle of studying to become social workers.

The picture highlighted unemployment crisis in South Africa. Image: @newsnexussa

Source: TikTok

Check out the TikTok video below:

Mzansi worry about the high unemployment rate in SA

Dk wrote:

“If it were up to me, every school in the country would employ two social workers to assist our teachers and learners.”

Melz shared:

“With all that is happening at schools - Why are there no social workers employed and stationed at govt schools in 2026? Why?”

Khanyiehlavi added:

“I graduated 8 years ago, and I can confirm that my honours degree is still in good condition as it has never been used before.”

Brnxx wrote:

“My Aunt is retiring this year, hope one of them gets her spot.”

Koni Kekana commented:

“My advice to the unemployed graduates is to form NPO's and start their own businesses.”

User8210279637326 commented:

“While we're short of social workers here in Namibia.”

Kadash84 wrote:

“My question is, don't people do research first before they go to study?”

SiphokieMbalo asked:

“Ramaphosa, my dear? Are you happy with what your economy is doing? 🥹”

Hayani said:

“You forgot to mention that this is for only 100 posts, and this is only 1/many other writing venues; others are also writing in other districts for the same 100 posts. 😢”

Thando said:

“You should also apply to the military guys, I know someone who joined at over 40 years of age 2 years ago, they are already a Captain/officer.”

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Source: Briefly News