COSATU says it expects President Cyril Ramaphosa to use the State of the Nation Address to tackle unemployment and the high cost of living first

The union federation warned that weak economic growth and expensive electricity continue to place heavy pressure on working-class families

COSATU also called for stronger action against corruption and for the Social Relief of Distress grant to be increased

COSATU says unemployment must be top of the agenda at SONA. Image: OJ Koloti/ Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

COSATU says it stands with millions of workers who are struggling and expects President Cyril Ramaphosa to address their problems in the State of the Nation Address (SONA) on Thursday, 12 February 2026.

According to Eyewitness News (EWN), the trade union federation says issues such as high unemployment and slow economic growth must be at the centre of the President’s speech.

This will be the second SONA delivered under the Government of National Unity.

COSATU wants Presidents to focus on unemployment

COSATU welcomed signs that the economy is starting to recover after years of state capture and corruption. However, it warned that growth of only one per cent and unemployment of 42 per cent are still too high and need urgent action.

The union also praised progress in ending load shedding but said electricity remains too expensive for ordinary people. COSATU Parliamentary Coordinator Matthew Parks said the government must make power more affordable, including moving households to prepaid billing and dealing with the R100-billion debt owed by municipalities. He added that corruption and crime in the electricity sector must be stopped.

Parks said COSATU is worried about the poor state of many municipalities and wants corrupt leaders removed from office. He said criminals should be dealt with firmly, especially because working-class communities suffer most from violent crime.

The federation believes the government must do more to help the poor and the unemployed. It called for the Social Relief of Distress grant to be increased to at least match the food poverty line so that families can survive.

COSATU said it hopes the President will use SONA to present clear plans that create jobs, grow the economy and improve the lives of ordinary South Africans.

Ramaphosa says unemployment is declining

In related news, President Cyril Ramaphosa said on 26 January 2026, unemployment and poverty in South Africa are falling and that the economy is showing signs of recovery after difficult years. He pointed to recent data showing lower joblessness, reduced poverty and continued economic growth as reasons for cautious optimism. However, Ramaphosa warned that more work is needed to build long-term growth, attract investment and create sustainable jobs for all.

South Africa continues to grapple with a high rates of unemployment. Image: Foto 24/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

