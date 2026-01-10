The ANC has stepped in to contain backlash after Gwede Mantashe suggested youth unemployment is partly driven by laziness

Mantashe insists his remarks were misquoted, a claim echoed by ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula, who says the issue requires urgent public clarification

The controversy has intensified public anger as unemployment among young South Africans remains high

Gwede Mantashe attempted to clarify his 'lazy youth' comment, saying he was misquoted.

The African National Congress (ANC) has moved to contain growing backlash over comments on 4 January 2026, made by its national chairperson, Gwede Mantashe, in which he suggested that youth unemployment is partly the result of laziness.

Mantashe has since pushed back against the criticism, insisting that his remarks were misquoted. Eyewitness News (EWN) reported that ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula has weighed in on the controversy in an attempt to clarify Mantashe’s comments.

Mbalula weighs in

Following the fallout, Mbalula confirmed that he had engaged Mantashe directly on the matter. According to Mbalula, Mantashe maintains that his comments were not accurately reflected and that his views were taken out of context. Mbalula stressed that the issue could not be brushed aside and required a clear public explanation.

“This is not a joking matter. It is a serious matter and must be clarified properly. If Comrade Gwede was not quoted correctly, he must approach the media in the coming week and clarify himself,” Mbalula said.

The controversy comes at a sensitive time for the ANC, as unemployment, particularly among young people, remains one of South Africa’s most pressing socio-economic challenges and a central issue ahead of the party’s January 8 anniversary events. Calls within the ANC have grown for Mantashe to publicly explain his remarks, as the party seeks to manage the political fallout and reassure young South Africans amid mounting frustration over joblessness.

What did Mantashe say?

Mantashe, who is also the Minister of Mineral and Petroleum Resources, sparked public outrage after comments made during an interview with SABC News on 4 January 2026. During the interview, he appeared to suggest that youth unemployment in South Africa is partly driven by laziness, particularly a reluctance to apply for available jobs. The remarks struck a nerve, especially among young people seeking work in a country with one of the highest unemployment rates globally, currently estimated at around 31.9%. The comments drew sharp criticism from across the political spectrum and civil society, further complicating matters for the ANC ahead of the 2026 local government elections.

Public reaction to the ‘misquoted’ claim

Mantashe’s insistence that he was misquoted has continued to fuel debate online.

Naledi Molotlegi said:

“He doesn’t know what misquoted means.”

Kgoshigadi Ya Mokoena commented:

“He was clear. He said people must apply. He has no idea what’s going on in this country. His children, nieces and nephews get jobs through connections, while ordinary South Africans contend with one post receiving 300 applicants.”

Roots Mason joked:

“Gwede was mosquitoed! Don’t blame the comrade, blame the mosquitoes.”

De Bongs Radebe added:

“If what he meant was so defensible, why the misquote excuse? Own your words.”

Papiki Pappas Mogale stated:

“Play him the recording.”

Gwede Mantashe's comments struck a nerve to the millions of youth contending with the high rate of unemployment in SA.

Previous controversies involving Mantashe

In a previous report, Briefly News noted that Mantashe sharply criticised ANC councillors during a party roll call at FNB Stadium outside Soweto on 15 September 2025. Addressing more than 4,600 councillors, Mantashe reprimanded disruptive behaviour during the event, questioning their leadership credentials and accusing some of lacking seriousness and capacity.

In another incident, Mantashe commented on the future of the country’s leadership, stating that he was not available to serve as ANC president or caretaker president should Cyril Ramaphosa be recalled. The 70-year-old joked that being “handsome” did not make him capable and said he was too old for the role, while also dismissing claims that Ramaphosa was going anywhere.

