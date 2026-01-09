Fikile Mbalula discussed the experience requirements when it comes to the country's youngsters applying for jobs

The Secretary-General of the African National Congress suggested that youngsters contact him if asked for experience

South Africans took to social media to share their thoughts about Mbalula's solution to the unemployment problem

Fikile Mbalula wants experience requirements for jobs to be scrapped, sparking criticism online. Image: @MYANC

Briefly News journalist Byron Pillay has spent a decade reporting on the South African political landscape, crime and social issues. He spent 10 years working for a community newspaper before transitioning to online

NORTH WEST – Fikile Mbalula has urged companies to drop the experience criteria for jobs, saying that it prevents many youngsters from getting employment.

Mbalula made the comments, to loud cheers, while addressing crowds at a meeting in Madibeng in the North West. The gathering was held on 8 January 2025, as the African National Congress (ANC) celebrated its 114th birthday.

What did Mbalula say?

During his address, Mbalula addressed the crowds about work experience requirements when applying for jobs. The ANC Secretary-General called for the removal of experience requirements, saying that if an employer asked for experience, applicants should refer the company to him.

Mbalula’s comments drew large cheers from the crowd, as South Africa’s youth continue to battle with the unemployment crisis. In May 2025, Stats SA reported that 46.1% of South Africans aged 15 to 34 were unemployed.

Mbalula has called experience requirement to be scrapped previously

The Secretary-General called for the removal of experience requirements before, saying it was used to block young people from working.

“When they (young people) finish school, we say that this thing they use to block young people under the guise of experience needed must come to an end. Young people will gain experience at work.

“All young people must work, including those who are 35 years and above; they must be employed in this country," Mbalula stated during an event on 7 January 2026.

Unemployment remains a huge problem in South Africa, but Fikile Mbalula has a solution to deal with it. Image: Bet_Noire

South Africans not impressed with Mbalula’s comments

Social media users were not impressed with Mbalula’s comments, saying that the solution was not as easy as just scrapping experience requirements.

@MenaceDisguised asked:

“Did this man go to school?”

@Fabthatolous stated:

“Nah, this man bores me to hell, shem. Like I can’t believe it at times.”

@Bronx_wrangler said:

“Businesses work based on competency and skills. It is not the ANC. How stupid can one person be?”

@UScopus added:

“This one is very experienced at being a fool.”

@Gadfly342043 explained:

“Populism in overdrive. Telling employers to drop experience isn’t reform; it’s theatre. You don’t fix youth unemployment by abolishing competence. You build skills, apprenticeships, and pathways. This is applause politics, not policy.”

@alincume_za stated:

“The mandate for this year is clear. On job applications, Cc Fikile Mbalula and Gwede Mantashe.”

@DonaldDavhie added:

“He doesn’t believe what he’s saying. He’s in campaign mode.”

Daniel Mbongiseni Mahlangu noted:

"Experience protects people, assets, and organisations. Where safety, money, or lives are involved, lack of experience is not just a weakness - it is a danger."

Mbalula pledges job creation

Briefly News reported that Mbalula stated that there were plans to abolish age limits for employment.

The ANC SG made the comments in the run-up to the national general elections in May 2024.

Mbalula also announced that there were plans to create 2.5 million jobs, sparking scepticism from some.

