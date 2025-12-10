Gwede Mantashe has discussed whether he would be running for the presidency of the African National Congress (ANC)

The ANC’s National Chairperson also discussed that Cyril Ramaphosa could step down or be recalled by his party

South Africans reacted with amusement and criticism to Mantashe's comments about the ANC's presidency and Ramaphosa

Gwede Mantashe joked that while he is handsome, he is too old to be the next ANC president. Image: Leon Sadiki/ The Good Brigade

Source: Getty Images

GAUTENG - Gwede Mantashe has insisted that he is not in the running to be the next president of the African National Congress (ANC), or even the caretaker president if Cyril Ramaphosa is recalled.

Mantashe, who is the ANC’s National Chairperson, made the comments on the sidelines of the party’s National General Council (NGC) in Boksburg. The presidency of the party has been a hot topic going into the NGC, with reports surfacing that some members were plotting against Ramaphosa.

The ANC Women's League has thrown its weight behind the president in the face of the reports, while Deputy President Paul Mashatile also maintained that Ramaphosa would not be removed.

Mantashe dismisses presidential candidacy aspirations

Speaking to Times LIVE about the presidential situation and whether he could serve in a caretaker role, Mantashe said that he was too old for the post, although he still looked young.

“I am more than 70 years old, but I look young. That’s because I’m handsome,” Mantashe joked.

He added that being handsome was a different issue from being capable.

Mantashe addresses reports that Ramaphosa could be recalled

The ANC’s National Chairperson was also asked about whether the rumours that Ramaphosa’s time was nearing an end were true.

Mantashe dismissed the claims, insisting that Ramaphosa was going nowhere.

“When his term finishes, he will leave properly,” Mantashe insisted.

The president’s term finishes at the end of 2027, but reports have surfaced of a plot to remove him. The ANC’s previous two presidents also didn’t last their full terms.

In 2008, Thabo Mbeki was recalled by the party’s National Executive Committee (NEC), while 10 years later, Jacob Zuma was asked to step down by the ANC’s NEC or face a vote of no confidence in parliament. He was replaced by Ramaphosa.

Reports are surfacing that there was a plot to remove President Cyril Ramaphosa. Image: Per-Anders Pettersson

Source: Getty Images

South Africans react to Mantashe’s comments

Social media users weighed in on Mantashe’s comments, sharing mixed reactions to his continued presence in government and Ramaphosa’s tenure.

Thabile Nkonki noted:

“More than 70 and handsome.”

Tlhalefo Mongale added:

“Old, but you're still eating government money.”

Seun Sematsela claimed:

“This man is the one who destroyed our beautiful country.”

Betta Muller stated:

“Yes, you are old. Go on pension.”

@GxamzaMkhu70619 said:

“They are afraid that should he be recalled, it would spell certain disaster and death for the ANC criminal cabal.”

@Lehlohonolo_13 added:

“It's not up to Gwede. Phala Phala is going to bury Ramaphosa and his organisation.”

@Indepentdepend1 claimed:

“Gwede is happy that Cyril did not take action against him for his role in State capture.”

@zsimawo applauded Mantashe:

“That’s the stability we need, both in the ANC and in the country. The 2007 Polokwane conference set a wrong precedent that should never be repeated. We want a smooth transition, similar to that of Mandela and Mbeki in 1997 and 1999.”

