The Pretoria High Court has delivered a verdict in the uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party's case against President Cyril Ramaphosa

The MK Party wanted the courts to set aside Ramaphosa's decision to place Senzo Mchunu on special leave and establish a commission

South Africans weighed in on the court case, the verdict, and Dali Mpofu's track record when it comes to court cases

GAUTENG – The uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party has failed again in its legal attempts to challenge some of President Cyril Ramaphosa’s decisions.

The party approached the Constitutional Court in July 2025, asking that it set aside Ramaphosa’s decision to place Senzo Mchunu on leave and establish the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry.

The president set up the commission after Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi’s press briefing on 6 July 2025, in which he alleged that there was corruption and political interference in the criminal justice system. Ramaphosa also placed the Minister of Police on special leave following that press briefing, and appointed Professor Firoz Cachalia as an acting minister, something the MK Party objected to as well.

Pretoria High Court dismisses party’s application

After the Constitutional Court ruled that the matter was not in its jurisdiction, the MK party approached the Pretoria High Court.

The high court has since dismissed the party’s application, saying that it failed to vindicate any constitutional infringements. This is the third time that the party has suffered a legal loss in this matter.

Why is the MK Party objecting to Ramaphosa’s decisions?

The party, led by Jacob Zuma, argued that Ramaphosa abused the constitution when making these decisions.

The party said that the president only had the power to hire and fire members of the executive and not place anyone on special leave, as he did with the police minister.

The party also raised an issue with the Madlanga Commission, saying that the judiciary was investigating itself, despite being implicated as well in the allegations.

The MK Party was not happy that Cyril Ramaphosa placed Senzo Mchunu on leave and established the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry. Image: Ennio Leanza

How did South Africans react to the news?

Social media users weighed in on the court’s dismissal of the party’s application, noting that it had a track record for losing cases, especially with Dali Mpofu leading the arguments on its behalf.

Aubrey Dlayani Khosa said:

“It's that famous lawyer losing court cases for uBaba. They must try that guy called Sikhakhane. Maybe he can win. The problem is that all their cases are baseless, and they will say that the judiciary is captured by Ramaphosa. Because the MKP is fighting him left, right and centre.”

Kamuzu Zulu added:

“This party is losing like Kaizer Chiefs.”

Zebulon Mhlope asked:

“Who was the legal representative, Dali Mpofu?”

Thitakuwi Munyai said:

“Dali Mpofu saw an opportunity to make money, and he is doing it.”

Phiri Rantlhwatlhwa agreed:

“Dali Mpofu is busy milking uBaba’s money.”

Matheza Chizama noted:

“This party is losing every court battle.”

