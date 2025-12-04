Deputy President Paul Mashatile addressed claims that some were trying to recall President Cyril Ramaphosa from office

Mashatile maintained that the alleged plotters would remain anonymous, as Ramaphosa had not named them himself

Two deputy ministers are accused of plotting to remove Ramaphosa from office, but they have both denied this

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

Paul Mashatile has insisted that President Cyril Ramaphosa will finish his second term despite the reports that he could be recalled. Image: Jason Alden/Bloomberg

Source: Getty Images

Briefly News journalist Byron Pillay has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He spent 10 years working for the Northern Natal Courier before transitioning to online journalism.

WESTERN CAPE – President Cyril Ramaphosa is going nowhere. That’s according to Deputy President Paul Mashatile, who was discussing recent claims that Ramaphosa could be recalled.

The president has, in recent times, faced calls for him to step down from opposition parties and citizens, with media reports also claiming that some members of the African National Congress (ANC) were seeking to recall Ramaphosa.

Mashatile maintains Ramaphosa will conclude his term

Speaking at a Breakfast Session with the Parliamentary Gallery Association (PGA) at the Parliamentary Dining Room in Cape Town on 4 December 2025, Mashatile addressed the claims.

The deputy president insisted that Ramaphosa would see out his term. Ramaphosa is in his second term as the president of the country and the ANC. It will officially end in December 2027.

“The president is going nowhere. He’s staying and continuing to lead.”

Paul Mashatile said that President Cyril Ramaphosa is going nowhere. Image: Phill Magakoe

Source: Getty Images

Mashatile says alleged conspirators would remain nameless

The deputy president noted that Ramaphosa did not name the individuals allegedly plotting against him, and therefore, they would remain anonymous. He conceded that some media houses mentioned names, but the president did not, so journalists could take it as speculation.

Who is allegedly plotting against Ramaphosa?

While names have been omitted from many reports, the Sunday World reported that Mondli Gungubele and Dr Joe Phaahla are accused of leading the coup against Ramaphosa as they were unhappy with their posts.

Gungubele is the current Deputy Minister of Communications and Digital Technologies, while Dr Phaahla is the Deputy Minister of Health. Both have denied being involved in a plot against the president.

Dr Phaahla said he considered the claims as utter rubbish. Gungubele also denied any involvement. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), he said that the allegation needed the best possible psychiatric assessment.

The ANC has also dismissed reports that Ramaphosa or any member of the party’s National Executive Committee (NEC) would be recalled before their term officially ended.

Other stories of Ramaphosa and calls for his removal from office

Briefly News reported that pressure has been mounting on the president as various calls have been made for him to step down.

Ramaphosa’s 73rd birthday was marred by calls for him to resign by citizens who held protests in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal.

Julius Malema called for Ramaphosa to be impeached, rather than be removed via a Motion of No Confidence.

The ANC Women’s League (ANCWL) threw their weight behind the president amid reports that he could be recalled.

Source: Briefly News