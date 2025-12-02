Minister of Police Senzo Mchunu testified before the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry on 2 December 2025

Mchunu was discussing the Political Killings Task Team's (PKTT) raids and how he wasn't told about them

South Africans weighed in on Mchunu's claims, with many expressing relief that he didn't know about it before

GAUTENG – Senzo Mchunu has claimed that he was never informed about the raids carried out at the homes of Katiso “KT” Molefe and Vusumuzi “Cat” Matlala, but many believe that was a good thing.

The properties of both men were raided by members of the Political Killings Task Team (PKTT) on 6 December 2024. Both KT and Cat are alleged to be part of the criminal underworld that has ties to senior officials within the criminal justice system.

Testifying before the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry on Tuesday, 1 December 2025, the Minister of Police admitted that he wasn’t told about the raids. The commission, which is sitting at the Brigitte Mabandla Justice College, is investigating allegations of criminality, corruption and political interference in the criminal justice system.

Mchunu discusses raids on Matlala and Molefe’s homes

During his testimony, the minister, who is on special leave of absence, was discussing his early days in the portfolio and the orientation process.

“At no stage during my orientation or briefings was I informed of any operation resembling the events later described. I’m jumping now to December 2024. At no stage was I briefed about that.

“No briefing was given to me about any arrest, operations, or tactical deployments involving the PKTT during December,” Mchunu claimed.

He added that he was mentioning this because he felt it was important to note at that stage.

What happened during the raids?

Both raids made headlines for different reasons. During the raid at Molefe’s property, members of the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (DPCI), also known as the Hawks, allegedly attempted to interfere in operations. Some members have since testified that they were asked to go to the property by former Hawks head Godfrey Lebeya.

During the raid at Matlala’s property, members of the PKTT searched for kidnapped farmer, Jerry Boshoga. Matlala was believed to have been responsible for the kidnapping. Police found no trace of Boshoga but did find a sheet which they stated resembled the ones spotted in random videos that Boshoga’s kidnappers sent to his family.

How did South Africans react to Mchunu’s claim?

Social media users shared their thoughts on Mchunu’s claims, with many saying it was a good thing he wasn’t informed. Mchunu has been accused of disbanding the PKTT in order to shield the criminal cartels operating in the country.

Babakhe Rra Letlotlo stated:

“Because General Mkhwanazi doesn’t report to corrupt politicians.”

Kuben Achilles Naidoo said:

“They didn’t need to brief you because you don't have control over operational matters.”

Stavious Mamatepa asked:

“Why must he be briefed?”

Sedzani Romeo Murovhi agreed:

“But he is not involved in operational matters moes, so why brief him?”

Ntate Seemane said:

“You didn't need any briefing on police operational matters.”

Alfred Akanyang claimed:

“You would have stopped it to protect your bread and butter.”

Ndumiso Mbulali asked:

“Who is going to brief a criminal about the raid of another?”

