Senzo Mchunu explained his directive to disband the Political Killings Task Team (PKTT) during his second appearance before the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry

Mbuyiseni Ndlozi reacted to Senzo Mchunu's explanation and attempt to explain that the directive was misinterpreted, specifically one word

Ndlozi's criticism sparked mixed reactions online, with some agreeing with him and others defending Mchunu

Mbuyiseni Ndlozi criticised Senzo Mchunu for his explanation of the word 'immediately'.

Mbuyiseni Ndlozi reacted to the suspended police minister Senzo Mchunu’s latest attempt to clarify his controversial directive to disband the Political Killings Task Team (PKTT).

Mchunu appeared before the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry on Thursday, 4 December 2025. In a move reminiscent of his appearance before Parliament’s ad hoc committee in October 2025, Mchunu explained that his use of the word “immediate” in the directive to disband the PKTT was not meant to be taken literally.

Mbuyiseni Ndlozi reacts as Senzo Mchunu defines the word ‘immediately’

He argued that the word wasn’t meant in the plain, urgent sense South Africans assume it to be. Instead, he said it referred to an instant decision that still had steps to follow, not something that should happen on the spot.

Summarising his position, Mchunu said the instruction was meant to be read alongside the follow-up processes he requested.

“Immediately is not as that of switching the light. Switch off that light immediately, and you go to the wall, and you do so. That is why, from where I sit, immediately can't be read alone in the directives, it needs to be read with what I requested from the National Commissioner, saying go and prepare the preliminary report, and then also later, after the preliminary report, there should be Minesco,” Mchunu explained.

Watch the video below:

Mbuyiseni Ndlozi was not impressed by Mchunu’s explanation. Posting on X, he dismissed Mchunu’s explanation as dishonest and disrespectful to both the commission and the public, accusing the minister of deliberately twisting the meaning of a straightforward instruction. The post was captioned:

“Why is Senzo Mchunu finding it difficult to be honest? What is this rubbish he is trying to do about the meaning of “immediately”? Of all people, he must not insult the commission’s or the public’s intelligence! He sounds worse than Julius Mkhwanazi! Sies!”

See the post below:

SA weighs in after Senzo Mchunu explains the word ‘immediately’

In the comments, several South Africans agreed with Ndlozi and accused Mchunu of avoiding responsibility. Others defended Mchunu and accused Ndlozi of being biased.

Here are some of the comments:

@Bhebesh02 asked:

“What would be so difficult to write to the commission and say, ‘Hey, Commission, I erred, and I will wait for the President to fire me?’”

@TheJustCaused highlighted:

“What makes this even worse is that Senzo Mchunu isn’t just any witness; he’s a minister. A position of public trust demands clarity and accountability, not word games about the meaning of ‘immediately.’ When those in power twist language to dodge responsibility, they don’t just insult the commission — they insult the public’s intelligence.”

@MthokozisiNZ disagreed:

“You are led by feelings, Mbuyiseni, disappointing for a learned person like you.”

@JustXavierB critiqued:

“Your opinion.”

Mbuyiseni Ndlozi's reaction to Senzo Mchunu's Madlanga Commission testimony sparked reactions.

Ntsiki Mazwai fires shots at Mbuyiseni Ndlozi

