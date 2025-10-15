The Police Minister, Senzo Mchunu, is expected to testify before the Ad Hoc Committee in Parliament in the Western Cape

The Ad hoc Committee was formed to investigate, among others, Mchunu's alleged interference with the work of the South African Police Service

He and suspended National Police Commissioner General Sharack Sibiya were accused of colluding to disband the Political Killings Task Team

With 10 years’ experience, Tebogo Mokwena, Briefly News’ Deputy Head of the Current Affairs desk, South Africa, provided insights into the criminal justice system, crime statistics, commissions of inquiry, and high-profile cases in South Africa at Daily Sun.

Senzo Mchunu will be in Parliament to testify. Image: Frennie Shivambu/Gallo Images via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

PARLIAMENT, WESTERN CAPE — Police Minister Senzo Mchunu will testify before the Ad Hoc Committee in Parliament.

Mchunu is expected to appear before the Committee on 16 October 2025 to begin his testimony. This was after Mchunu and Deputy National Police Commissioner General Shadrack Sibiya were implicated in the disbandment of the Political Killings Task Team.

The Ad Hoc Committee and the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry were established to investigate the alleged infiltration of the criminal justice system by a criminal cartel headquartered in Gauteng but operating nationwide.

Mchunu implicated in Committee and Commission

Testimonies from various top police officials, including KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Commissioner General Nhlangla Mkhwanazi and National Commissioner General Fannie Masemola, implicated Mchunu. Mchunu has been accused of interfering with the work of the police on more than one occasion. He was also accused of protecting criminal syndicates.

Source: Briefly News