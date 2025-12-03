Commissioner Julius Mkhwanazi appeared before the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry on 3 December 2025

The suspended acting Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Police Department (EMPD) head was asked about the blue light saga

South Africans weighed in on Commissioner Mkhwanazi's claims, sharing amusing reactions to his answer

GAUTENG – Commissioner Julius Mkhwanazi has told the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry that his signature was forged on a letter used by Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala.

Mkhwanazi, the suspended acting Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Police Department (EMPD) head, was testifying before the commission, which is probing allegations of criminality, corruption and political interference in the criminal justice system.

During a lengthy day of testimony on 3 December 2025, Commissioner Mkhwanazi was asked about Memoranda of Understanding (MOU) between the City of Ekurhuleni and Matlala’s companies, CAT VIP Protection and Medicare24.

Matlala claimed his signature was forged

When asked about a letter that Matlala used for his seven vehicles, which stated that he had a working relationship with the EMPD, Mkhwanazi claimed that his signature was forged.

He also noted that under the terms of the disputed letter, Matlala’s cars would have been seen to be working with the EMPD. He reiterated, though, that this didn’t mean they would be fitted with blue lights.

Mkhwanazi admits he didn’t have authorisation to sign the memorandum

When questioned about a Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) between the City of Ekurhuleni and Medicare24, which he agreed contained his signature, he was asked if he had the authority to sign the MOA.

Advocate Sandile Khumalo, Senior Counsel (SC), noted that Mkhwanazi admitted the letter was just a proposal and not approved, but asked whether he had the authorisation to sign it.

Mkhwanazi, who was the Director of Specialised Services at the time, initially tried to argue that the letter was just a proposal and didn’t mean anything, Advocate Khumalo again asked him to focus on the actual question.

Commissioner Mkhwanazi then admitted that he didn’t have the authority to sign the letters.

South Africans react to Mkhwanazi’s claims

Social media users weighed in on Mkhwanazi’s claims that his signature was forged, sharing amusing reactions to it.

Nikesh Goli asked:

“Who could have putted their signature on those letters if it was not him?”

Mkhari Themba said:

“In SA, denying everything can save you big time.”

Simphiwe Paballo Mvelo questioned:

“Forged by who?”

Noza Allan added:

“First he did not putted, now he did not sign.”

Sipho Mkhumbeni stated:

“He putted his signature and now denies it.”

Lungelo Mthoh Nxum'zer asked:

“If it was forged, why didn't he do anything about it?”

Bomikazi Dlamini stated:

“He's lying. He did putted his signature.”

Claudio Ferri exclaimed:

“Forged? Wow. These guys must think the rest of the world is as stupid and incompetent as they are.”

