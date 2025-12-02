Madlanga Commission: Brigadier Julius Mkhwanazi’s R200k Salary Increase After Appointment Questioned
- Former City of Ekurhuleni City Manager Imogen Mashazi resumed testimony before the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry
- Mashazi was questioned about a R200,000 salary increase that Brigadier Julius Mkhwanazi requested prior to his appointment
- Brigadier Mkhwanazi appointed as the Deputy Police Chief of the Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Police Department (EMPD)
GAUTENG – Brigadier Julius Mkhwanazi scored a R200,000 salary increase when he was appointed as the Deputy Police Chief of the Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Police Department (EMPD), despite being embroiled in the ‘blue lights’ scandal involving Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala’s vehicles.
That’s what the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry heard on 2 December 2025, during former City of Ekurhuleni City Manager Imogen Mashazi’s testimony.
Mashazi returned for day two of testimony at the Brigitte Mabandla Justice College in Pretoria, and was questioned by Evidence leader, Mahlape Sello Senior Counsel (SC), about Brigadier Mkhwanazi’s appointment.
Mashazi is unsure if she approved Brigadier Mkhwanazi’s salary request
While addressing Brigadier Mkhwanazi’s appointment, Advocate Sandile Khumalo SC brought her attention to the R200,000 salary increase he requested. Mkhwanazi reportedly made a counteroffer to the city when he was offered the post, with an extra R200,000 on top of the offered salary.
When asked if the request came to her and whether she approved it, Mashazi replied ‘I think so’.
Mashazi questioned about Brigadier Mkhwanazi’s appointment
Mashazi was also questioned about the Brigadier Mkhwanazi’s appointment and her claim that all panel members rated him as the highest-rated candidate.
When asked by Advocate Sesi Baloyi SC where she received that information, Mashazi claimed that it was on the scoring sheet. Advocate Baloyi pointed out that this information wasn’t on the sheet, to which Mashazi could only respond that it was an oversight on her behalf.
She was also questioned about a claim she made that Brigadier Mkhwanazi was recommended for the appointment. She initially claimed that she received a letter recommending him for the post, but could not produce this when asked for it.
Mashazi then blamed the short time given to her and her legal team to prepare evidence as the reason why she could not back up her claims. Advocate Baloyi did not accept that explanation.
“You could only say that because you saw a recommendation, that’s the one possibility. The only other possibility is that you made a statement that has no basis whatsoever in fact.
“You didn’t see a recommendation. You assumed or just made it up. This is not a function of you didn’t have time,” she said.
Mashazi accuses EMPD head of sexual assault
Briefly News reported that Mashazi accused suspended EMPD boss, Jabulani Mapiyeye, of sexual harassment.
Mashazi made the allegations during her first day of testimony before the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry.
She also testified about how she responded to the allegations, and South Africans were not convinced by her response.
