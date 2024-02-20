The City of Ekurhuleni appointed Julius Mkhwanazi as Deputy Chief within the Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department

Mkhwanazi's promotion comes in the face of an investigation into his abuse of state resources in 2023

The City's spokesperson, Zweli Dlamini, told Briefly News that the investigation is almost complete

Tebogo Mokwena, a dedicated Briefly News current affairs journalist, contributed coverage of international and local social issues like health, corruption, education and heritage in South Africa during his seven years at Daily Sun and Vutivi Business News.

Do you have a hard news story you would like to share? Email tebogo.mokwena@briefly.co.za with 'CA' in the subject line.

The City of Ekurhuleni asserted that due process was followed in appointing Julius Mkhwanazi as EMPD's Deputy Chief. Image: City of Ekurhuleni

Source: Original

The City of Ekurhuleni promoted Julius Mkhwanazi to Deputy Chief in the Ekhurhuleni Metro Police Department despite being allegedly investigated for fraud. The Democratic Alliance in the City believed the investigation would vanish into thin air, but the City of Ekurhuleni defended their appointment.

Mkhwanazi was investigated

According to Eyewitness News, Mkhwanazi was recently appointed to his position in December despite the allegations and charges that he is facing. SowetanLIVE revealed that Mkhwanazi was suspended in February of 2023 after he was charged with six charges of dishonesty.

PAY ATTENTION: Watch the hottest celebrity stories on our YouTube channel 'Briefly TV'. Subscribe now!

He was accused of using state resources to instruct his associates to use the blue-light vehicles from the City of Ekurhuleni. The Democratic Alliance's Jaco Terblanche said the investigation may be abandoned.

City defends its appointment

Speaking to Briefly News, the City of Ekurhuleni's spokesperson, Zweli Dlamini, defended Mkhwanazi's appointment.

“The Deputy Chief of Police went through interviews, as per the recruitment process of the city and the panel recommended him as the most suitable candidate for the job. Investigations are almost complete, and the process will move forward. In terms of following the city's recruitment process, all due processes were followed,” he said.

Netizens disappointed in Ekurhuleni

South Africans on Facebook were unsurprised and disappointed in the news of appointing a formerly suspended official.

Bull Hwangso Beulaendeu said:

“Of course. He’s got files on them too. Probably compromising data that would collapse the whole EMPD.”

Lerato Dhladla Sekeleko wrote:

“This is a country of madness.”

Jackie Standing pointed out:

“SA corruption at its best.”

John Anris De Kock alleged:

“He knows about a high-ranking negative sex scandal. How are you going to be under investigation and promoted at the same time?”

Arnie Naidoo was stumped.

“Investigations for fraud are still going on, hence he is the most suitable. You can’t make this stuff up. The rationale is beyond actuarial science.”

SABC investigated for ghost employees

In a similar article, Briefly News reported that the SABC fell under scrutiny after it launched an investigation into fraudulent and corrupt freelance contracts in the news division.

The probe has resulted in one person resigning and was initiated by SABC's executive of news, Moshoeshoe Monare. The SOE is also investigating allegations of SABC paying ghost employees.

South Africans were not stunned, and many commented that this was usual practice for the country.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News