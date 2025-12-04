Commissioner Julius Mkhwanazi was asked about his relationship with Vusimuzi Matlala during his Madlanga Commission testimony

eNCA’s Pule Letshwiti-Jones recalled an interview he had with Commissioner Mkhwanazi about his dealings with Matlala

Social media users weighed in on Commissioner Mkhwanazi's change of tune, sharing amusing reasons for why he did so

Julius Mkhwanazi shared a contradicting claim about his relationship with Vusimuzi Cat Matlala. Image: Frennie Shivambu

Source: Getty Images

Briefly News journalist Byron Pillay has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He spent 10 years working for the Northern Natal Courier before transitioning to online journalism.

GAUTENG – Commissioner Julius Mkhwanazi has been caught in a lie during his testimony before the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry.

Mkhwanazi, who is the suspended Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Police Department (EMPD) Deputy Chief, has been testifying before the commission, which is investigating claims of criminality, corruption and police interference in the criminal justice system.

During his second day of testimony, on 4 December 2025, Commissioner Mkhwanazi was asked about his relationship with Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala.

The suspended Deputy Chief of the EMPD admitted that he had a close relationship with the attempted murder-accused, even saying that they were like brothers. He also admitted that Matlala assisted him with money on various occasions.

Julius Mkhwanazi claimed to have a close relationship with Vusimuzi 'Cat' Matlala, saying they were like brothers. Image: Per-Anders Pettersson

Source: Getty Images

Commissioner Mkhwanazi’s previous comments resurface

Following his testimony, eNCA’s Pule Letshwiti-Jones recalled an interview he had with Commissioner Mkhwanazi. During that interview, which was in September 2025 after Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi’s appearance before the commission, the suspended Deputy Chief of the EMPD said he had no relationship with Matlala.

He explained that the City of Ekurhuleni had an operation with CAT VIP Security, which was approved by the Chief of Police and proper procedures were followed. He added that they had agreements with several security companies, but everyone was only focusing on CAT VIP Security.

South Africans amused by Mkhwanazi’s change of story

Social media users weighed in on Commissioner Mkhwanazi’s previous comments, joking that he lied to the media because he wasn’t under oath at that time.

@TshephoSes said:

“That was not under oath, though.”

@ThabisoGoba2 added:

“Lol, I just can’t remember kahle, but I do remember one politician arguing that lying to the media is not illegal since they are not under oath when they speak to us.”

@L3rato_Mofokeng noted:

“From not having any relationship with him, to he is like my brother.”

@KhehlaNxumalo stated:

“He was not under oath during that 'exclusive' interview. So ja, anything goes.”

@Lehlo1980 suggested:

“He didn’t lie. It was his poor command of English. He thought you were asking if he and Cat are dating.”

@mouga_l said:

“They all lie. It is important to get them to speak immediately after being implicated, prior to being coached by lawyers and corroborating their stories.”

@slymathe271 added:

“At that time he didn’t ‘putted’ any statement under oath.”

Other stories about Commissioner Mkhwanazi

Briefly News reported that Mkhwanazi has been in the headlines several times over allegations of abusing State resources.

In February 2024, the City of Ekurhuleni defended the appointment of Mkhwanazi as Deputy Chief, despite the allegations against him.

Mkhwanazi claimed that Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi was misled about Cat Matlala’s registered cars.

The Madlanga Commission heard how suspended EMPD Deputy Police Chief Mkhwanazi refused a criminal check.

Source: Briefly News