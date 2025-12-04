Global site navigation

Julius Mkhwanazi’s Comment About Cat Matlala Contradicts Previous ‘No Relationship’ Claim, SA Amused
South Africa

Julius Mkhwanazi’s Comment About Cat Matlala Contradicts Previous ‘No Relationship’ Claim, SA Amused

by  Byron Pillay
3 min read
  • Commissioner Julius Mkhwanazi was asked about his relationship with Vusimuzi Matlala during his Madlanga Commission testimony
  • eNCA’s Pule Letshwiti-Jones recalled an interview he had with Commissioner Mkhwanazi about his dealings with Matlala
  • Social media users weighed in on Commissioner Mkhwanazi's change of tune, sharing amusing reasons for why he did so

CHECK OUT: Turn unemployment into income. Your next job starts here.

Julius Mkhwanazi testifying before the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry
Julius Mkhwanazi shared a contradicting claim about his relationship with Vusimuzi Cat Matlala. Image: Frennie Shivambu
Source: Getty Images

Briefly News journalist Byron Pillay has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He spent 10 years working for the Northern Natal Courier before transitioning to online journalism.

GAUTENG – Commissioner Julius Mkhwanazi has been caught in a lie during his testimony before the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry.

Mkhwanazi, who is the suspended Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Police Department (EMPD) Deputy Chief, has been testifying before the commission, which is investigating claims of criminality, corruption and police interference in the criminal justice system.

During his second day of testimony, on 4 December 2025, Commissioner Mkhwanazi was asked about his relationship with Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala.

Read also

Madlanga Commission: Julius Mkhwanazi admits to receiving money from Cat Matlala

DON'T MISS IT: Stay Away From Fake News With Our Short, Free Fact-Checking Course. Join And Get Certified!

The suspended Deputy Chief of the EMPD admitted that he had a close relationship with the attempted murder-accused, even saying that they were like brothers. He also admitted that Matlala assisted him with money on various occasions.

Julius Mkhwanazi claimed to have a close relationship with Vusimuzi 'Cat' Matlala
Julius Mkhwanazi claimed to have a close relationship with Vusimuzi 'Cat' Matlala, saying they were like brothers. Image: Per-Anders Pettersson
Source: Getty Images

Commissioner Mkhwanazi’s previous comments resurface

Following his testimony, eNCA’s Pule Letshwiti-Jones recalled an interview he had with Commissioner Mkhwanazi. During that interview, which was in September 2025 after Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi’s appearance before the commission, the suspended Deputy Chief of the EMPD said he had no relationship with Matlala.

He explained that the City of Ekurhuleni had an operation with CAT VIP Security, which was approved by the Chief of Police and proper procedures were followed. He added that they had agreements with several security companies, but everyone was only focusing on CAT VIP Security.

South Africans amused by Mkhwanazi’s change of story

Social media users weighed in on Commissioner Mkhwanazi’s previous comments, joking that he lied to the media because he wasn’t under oath at that time.

Read also

Commissioner Julius Mkhwanazi claims his signature was forged in Cat Matlala's letter, SA amused

@TshephoSes said:

“That was not under oath, though.”

@ThabisoGoba2 added:

“Lol, I just can’t remember kahle, but I do remember one politician arguing that lying to the media is not illegal since they are not under oath when they speak to us.”

@L3rato_Mofokeng noted:

“From not having any relationship with him, to he is like my brother.”

@KhehlaNxumalo stated:

“He was not under oath during that 'exclusive' interview. So ja, anything goes.”

@Lehlo1980 suggested:

“He didn’t lie. It was his poor command of English. He thought you were asking if he and Cat are dating.”

@mouga_l said:

“They all lie. It is important to get them to speak immediately after being implicated, prior to being coached by lawyers and corroborating their stories.”

@slymathe271 added:

“At that time he didn’t ‘putted’ any statement under oath.”

Other stories about Commissioner Mkhwanazi

Briefly News reported that Mkhwanazi has been in the headlines several times over allegations of abusing State resources.

Read also

Madlanga Commission: Suspended EMPD Deputy Police Chief refused criminal check

ATTENTION: Help Us Grow and Get Rewarded! Share Your Thoughts About Briefly News and Unlock A Copywriting Course In A Giveaway.

Source: Briefly News

Authors:
Byron Pillay avatar

Byron Pillay (Current Affairs Editor) Byron Pillay is a Current Affairs Editor at Briefly News. He received a Diploma in Journalism from the Caxton Cadet School. He spent 15 years covering politics, crime and current affairs. He was also the Head of Department for Sports Brief, where he covered both local and international sporting news. Email: byron.pillay@briefly.co.za

Tags:
Gauteng
Hot:
Ian pannell Trey gowdy Xandra pohl Khaya mthethwa Tracy grimshaw