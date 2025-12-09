Rise Mzansi leader Songezo Zibi has criticised Floyd Shivambu, the head of the Afrika Mayibuye Movement (AMM)

This follows comments made by Floyd Shivambu, alleging corruption, possibly taking a swipe at one of his previous political parties

Rise Mzansi leader Songezo Zibi also accused Shivambu of failing to report the alleged corruption

Zibi criticised Shivambu for not reporting the alleged corruption.

Source: Twitter

Rise Mzansi leader Songezo Zibi criticised Floyd Shivambu, head of the Afrika Mayibuye Movement (AMM), over corruption claims made by the former uMkhonto WeSizwe Party member. The AMM held its first national convention from 5 to 7 December 2025 at the University of Johannesburg’s Soweto campus in Gauteng.

Alleged plot to steal government money

Shivambu alleged that during a meeting, government funds were discussed in a manner suggesting they could be stolen, with specific amounts being mentioned. He added that such claims should not be treated as legitimate revolutionary actions. In response, Zibi criticised Shivambu for not reporting the alleged corruption. He said it was concerning that someone could admit to being part of a scheme to steal, not report it, and be praised. Zibi added that this raised questions about whether politicians themselves might be part of the problem.

Shivambu, a former senior member of the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), did not specify which of his previous parties he was referring to, but said they had been considered the alternatives. He said that those meant to be alternatives should not have access to state resources. Shivambu added that he spoke boldly because of his senior experience in both so-called alternatives, giving him clear insight.

The AMM leader added that the character of these political parties would never change, citing a persistent crisis of individual and collective narcissism within both organisations. Under Section 34 of the Prevention and Combating of Corrupt Activities Act (Precca) 12 of 2004, failing to report corruption is a criminal offence.

Shivambu said he had attended a meeting where government funds were discussed.

Source: Twitter

What did South Africans say?

Social media users shared their opinions regarding what Zibi said.

Lesiba van Rabalao said:

"How are we going to trust floyd?"

Saj Sewpal said

"If this one is not busy jumping ship, he is looking for attention."

Lucky Mudau said:

"Both Zibi and Shivambu are useless; their educations are misleading them instead of showing them the right way of tackling a system such as the current party Political system. Instead, they participated in dividing black people through political formations. South Africans will soon show that a party political system cannot go on beyond 2026. Uniting black people would be better to deviate totally from political formations, but an apolitical system which seeks to unite the nations of black people in South Africa."

Phondo Gates said:

"Floyd Shivambu has table manners. He knows that you must not talk when you are eating."

Alex Williams said:

"I don't trust him, because he couldn't help find the missing pensioners' money at the VBS bank."

