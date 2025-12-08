The Afrika Mayibuye Movement held its inaugural national convention from 5 to 7 December 2025

The convention gathered around 2000 delegates, who are waiting to give the movement their vote in the 2026 local elections

The party's president, Floyd Shivambu, said Afrika Mayibuye will lead South Africa

JOHANNESBURG: The Afrika Mayibuye Movement held its inaugural national convention from 5 to 7 December 2025 in Soweto, where around 2,000 delegates gathered to pledge their support ahead of the 2026 local elections. The party’s president, Floyd Shivambu, said the convention aimed to outline the organisation’s policy positions and affirm its current leadership.

Shivambu, who leads the newly formed movement, said the party’s mandate is 'total freedom and emancipation now.' According to IOL, he said Afrika Mayibuye will contest the 2026 local elections and is confident the party will perform well given the current political climate and the limited options available to black South Africans.

Shivambu added that his extensive travels across the country have shown that the movement has gained traction in several communities.

“None of the people I’ve worked with have ever been to some of these areas. So when we say we know what we are doing, we are not bluffing. We know the task ahead because we are not scared of going to the ground. We are not scared to work with our people.

Shivambu speaks on contesting the elections

Shivambu previously announced on 10 August 2025, after a nationwide consultative process, that the movement would contest the 2026 local elections. He said South Africans had urged the movement to participate because they knew what we were doing.

Speaking at the national convention, he emphasised that the current focus is to organise communities and prepare to govern municipalities across the country.

“We are not contesting the elections for the sake of it. We are contesting to win so that we can rescue our people. Let us prepare a ready-to-govern framework, because from 2029 onwards, Afrika Mayibuye will be the government of South Africa. The sooner everyone accepts that, the better,” he said.

Shivambu added that those who criticise the movement on social media do so because they recognise its potential, describing Afrika Mayibuye as 'a force to be reckoned with.'

About 2000 delegates showed up for the Afrika Mayibuye inaugural national convention. Image: @Floyd Shivambu/ X

Source: Twitter

Social media reacts

@Nwayitel0 said:

"They criticise you work. They laugh, you work. They undermine, you work. They turn against you, you work. In favourable and unfavourable times, you work."

@Jikingqina commented:

"Turnout was not great mate."

@Voici_TheVoice said:

"At least u got more people than Mmusi Maimane keep going bro."

@NELSONMAHLANG19 stated:

"We are not for you because a man who turns against his brother can't be trusted."

@BanothileMabida commented:

"Well done for a successful well organised national convention."

2 Briefly articles on the internal strife and organisational issues at Afrika Mayibuye

Previously, Briefly reported that the second deputy president of the Afrika Mayibuye Party, Robert Nwedo, resigned on 26 November 2025. In his resignation letter, he cited the need to focus on his union work and wished the organisation well going forward. His departure raised concerns about possible instability within the party’s leadership structure.

In earlier reports, broadcaster Sizwe Dhlomo criticised Shivambu on social media over the R2 million price tag for a seat next to him at the movement’s fundraising gala dinner. The event, scheduled for 28 November 2025 at the Mhulu Boutique Hotel, drew criticism for the high cost, with Dhlomo mocking Shivambu by saying, 'People don’t engage with your posts.'

