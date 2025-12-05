Helen Zille turns heads as she is spotted directing traffic at a broken four-way traffic light in Joburg

She shared a Facebook post of her video in which she threw a slight jab at the city’s post-G20 service delivery

Zille’s bold actions have reignited discussions about Joburg’s future ahead of the 2026 elections

Helen Zille was directing traffic in an attempt to highlight service delivery failures in Johannesburg. Image:Fani Mahuntsi/ Getty Images

JOHANNESBURG- Helen Zille, the DA's mayoral candidate, was spotted directing traffic at a four-way stop in Johannesburg where the traffic lights were out of order.

In a light-hearted Facebook post, she took a playful jab at the City of Johannesburg, highlighting the drop in service delivery that occurred following the conclusion of the G20 summit.

“Only in Joburg, where the ‘G’ in G20 must stand for ‘Goodbye to service delivery,’” she joked.

The clip garnered over 3,500 likes and 689 comments, with users joining in on the banter on Facebook. Some also pointed out that she was making a valid point about the state of service delivery ahead of the 2026 local elections.

Zille was potentially poking fun while also highlighting inconsistencies in the service-delivery promises made by City of Johannesburg Mayor Dada Morero.

Morero previously stated that improvements made in preparation for the G20 would be sustainable

Johannesburg Mayor Dada Morero promised that the improvements made during the G20 would be sustainable. Image:Sharon Seretlo/ Getty Images

The City of Johannesburg spent over R200 million on a rapid clean-up ahead of the G20 summit, which was held in late November.The impressive makeover left residents stunned, as it reminded many of the Johannesburg of old, before it became overrun with dirt and dilapidated buildings. Citizens marvelled at the clean CBD, freshly cut grass, paved roads, and fully functioning street and traffic lights.

Many residents questioned whether the rushed transformation proved that the city is capable of efficient service delivery, but they questioned whether these improvements would last. Mayor Morero assured residents that the upgrades would continue beyond the G20 and that the improvements would be sustainable.

“We believe we have done everything necessary in preparation for this important event. However, we must also consider what we can do beyond the G20 to ensure the sustainability of the work we have accomplished,” he said.

Facebook users reacted to Zille directing traffic

Liezel Niemack said:

"Well done Helen Zille! Although I do feel sorry for your bodyguard! He really has his job cut out for him to keep up with everything you do."

Sheldon Nanton stated:

"This woman has a backbone of steel!"

Bud Bud commented:

"Great stunt Helen. Driving the point home."

Thandeka Mhlanga said:

"The way CapeTown is so clean, I am buying into this DA for Jhb."

Hilton Campbell said:

"Helen Zille you are in it to WIN it! hope the Joburgers believe in your capabilities to make Joburg GREAT again. getting Joburg right and history will fondly remember you."

Helen Zille has ambitions to become the Mayor of Johannesburg

Helen Zille has set her sights on becoming the Mayor of Johannesburg after the Democratic Alliance announced her as their mayoral candidate on 20 September 2025. The former Mayor of Cape Town and current chairperson of the party's federal council accepted the nomination and will represent the DA in the 2026 local elections. The party praised Zille as an experienced leader capable of addressing the challenges facing Johannesburg.

DA leader John Steenhuisen highlighted her leadership skills, stating that she could tackle the city’s real issues, which he identified as the politicians of Johannesburg. Public opinion in South Africa is divided regarding her candidacy. Some people commend her for effectively managing Cape Town during her tenure, while others express concerns that her age may hinder her ability to govern the city effectively.

