Johannesburg’s millions of rands upgrade in preparation for the G20 has sparked quite a reaction among residents of Africa's wealthiest city

Driving through Johannesburg during the G20 period reveals streets that are free of filth, litter, and potholes, with working streetlights and visible law enforcement, a dream for many residents

South Africans have taken to social media to express their astonishment at the transformation and to question why the city’s leadership has taken so long to make an effort to fix the city

President Ramaphosa and Joburg Mayor Dada Morero on an inspection walk during the cleanup. Image:@Dada Morero

Source: Twitter

Johannesburg- The City of Joburg has spent over R200 million on a rapid clean-up, resulting in an incredible makeover that evokes memories of a bygone era where it was aptly named, the City of Gold'.Citizens are left wondering why it took the G20 to motivate the city's leadership to take action.

Social media is buzzing with images of a clean Johannesburg, highlighting that the city’s leadership has always had the ability to make these changes. Many are questioning why these improvements are only taking place now that visitors are arriving.

One social media user remarked, "This is what it feels like to live in a First-World country."

Mayor Dada Morero speaks on Johannesburg transfromation

Johannesburg Mayor Dada Morero praised the efforts made by the city and promised that the improvements will be sustained after the G20.

"The President made a call regarding hosting the G20, and we wanted a clean city along with proper infrastructure. We believe we have done everything necessary in preparation for this important event. However, we must also consider what we can do beyond the G20 to ensure the sustainability of the work we have accomplished."

City of Joburg officials and workers cleaning Alexander township. @City of Joburg

Source: Twitter

South Africans have strong reactions to the Johannesburg clean up

@SupremeKen2023 said:

#G20SouthAfrica proved that Johannesburg can be clean, orderly and world class. The issue here is not capacity it’s political will. R4B a year can sustain that standard permanently, clean cities attract jobs faster than any speech or conference @CyrilRamaphosa

@UBGK12 commented:

Remember that they are cleaning Johannesburg only for the G20 and the all the rich and powerful world leaders, not for peasants like you. After the event, Joburg, especially the CBD, will go back to its state.

@JayFromVenda remarked:

You see all those people Joburg got to help clean up and fix the city for the G20 summit? Those should be the permanent jobs that ensure the city is always at world class level. The city can look like this all the time if our government wants.

@theeofficialtnt said:

I’m all for @CityofJoburgZA slander because yes, it should be absolutely embarrassing that the only time they cared to clean up the city was when we have visitors. It exposes that they’ve always had the means to provide services — they just didn’t want to

@pmxlxisane

Driving around Johannesburg looking at all the decor, working street lights and infrastructure in the city now that there’s guests around:

Early reports of the clean up set off conversations among citizens.

Previously Briefly News reported on the start of the clean up campaign in preparation of the G20. From as early as February, citizens began notice the beginnings of the city's makeover, leading to many South Africans joking that cleaning only happens when visitors arrive.

