Dada Morero addressed the service delivery initiatives ahead of the Group of 20 World Leaders' Summit

The City of Johannesburg Mayor promised that residents can get used to the same treatment after the event

South Africans took to social media to weigh in on Morero's promise, with many expressing scepticism

Mayor Dada Morero vowed that there would be ongoing service delivery in Johannesburg even after the G20. Image: @Powerfm987

GAUTENG – The Group of 20 World Leaders’ Summit may be over, but service delivery isn’t.

That’s according to Johannesburg’s Mayor, Dada Morero, who said that the city would remain clean and in order following the end of the summit at the NASREC Expo Centre.

The city has faced a lot of criticism prior to the global event, with residents complaining that service delivery was only being implemented because of the presence of international guests.

Morero commits to keeping Johannesburg clean

Speaking to the media on Sunday, 23 November 2025, on the last day of the GMorero spoke to the media on the last day of the G20 meeting, Morero committed to keeping the city clean.

“I said this when I became mayor that the city has the capacity to turn around, and I said part of my work is to ensure that I deal with the constraints and the management teams to ensure that I unblock what has been making them not to move as managers and as leaders,” he said.

Numerous areas around Johannesburg were beautified ahead of the G20 World Leaders' Summit. Image: @JoburgParksZoo

He added that there have been management issues, which they had dealt with, which is why people were beginning to see results now. The mayor also claimed that he stabilised the governing coalition in the City of Johannesburg, which contributed to the success of the G20 Leaders’ Summit and other G20 meetings in the city.

When asked about whether the city could maintain the standard of service delivery, Morero said the next few days would be telling.

“We will be able to sustain this? It is simple, check us on Tuesday, if we are not on the ground on Tuesday, then it means that we were doing it for the G20,” he stated.

How did South Africans react to Morero’s statement?

Social media users expressed doubt that Morero would keep his word, with some suggesting that it wouldn’t be long before it was back to normal.

Warwick Robinson stated:

“Hmmmm. Electioneering much? Too little, too late. Experience tells us that this means some dodgy tenders are already in play.”

Harold Martiens said:

“This one and Rama are in the same WhatsApp group. He always looks shocked.”

John DuPreez added:

“Campaigning this early seems a little desperate.”

Marinus Du Preez stated:

“We heard that before.”

Themba Mabena claimed:

“You only cleaned for the G20.”

Darrol Kriel said:

“Let's wait and see.”

Ben Denton added:

“Time will tell.”

South Africans react to a clean Johannesburg

