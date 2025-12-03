A South African woman working in China shared a video highlighting the country's astonishing “no-theft” culture, humorously suggesting that some locals would not survive there

The clip shared on TikTok detailed how her colleague's lost wallet, containing cash and cards, was safely kept and returned untouched months later

Social media users were stunned by the revelation, with many praising the Chinese work ethic and low crime rate, while others sadly agreed that such honesty would be unthinkable in Mzansi

A KZN woman shared a story of how a colleague lost her wallet and found it months later, still intact in China. Image: @ladynox20

A Zulu woman’s video contrasting the ethical standards of China with Mzansi’s crime culture became a massive viral hit.

The candid observation, shared on TikTok by @ladynox20, sparked a fierce debate about morality and economic conditions, with many viewers blaming the South African government for crime, especially theft.

The woman, originally from KwaZulu-Natal (KZN), but now living and working in China, began her video by asserting that some South Africans would not thrive overseas, specifically those who steal. She explained her shock, noting that in China, people have a profound respect for others' property and do not take what does not belong to them.

The no-theft Chinese culture

She then shared a compelling personal story: her colleague lost her wallet, containing cash and cards, at an event back in January. Months later, the colleague was in a storeroom and noticed her wallet. Upon inquiring, she was told that people had been actively asking around, looking for the owner. When the colleague opened the wallet, she found the cash and cards exactly the way they were left. The discovery of the returned, untouched money, around 2,000 Renminbi or RMB (R4,800), cemented the creator's observation. TikTok user @ladynox20 concluded the video by jokingly pondering if South Africans would survive the same temptation.

Many viewers expressed that in some countries abroad, theft was not a thing. Image: @ladynox20

SA debates the causes of crime

The clip garnered massive views, and comments from social media users discussed the reasons for the Chinese low crime rate, impressed by their behaviour. Many viewers agreed with her statement, noting that in South Africa, wallets are even taken from the owner's hands. Some viewers suggested that the Chinese people’s success and prosperity were linked to this high ethical standard, believing that respecting others’ items brings positive energy. The more critical comments sought to find the root cause of Mzansi’s high crime rate. Others argued that corruption and poverty were the primary issues in South Africa, leading to theft.

User @Malwande shared:

"Lapha sithathwa esandlen lesoskhwama ubuka (in South Africa, the wallet is even taken from your hand) 😩."

User @D.H Mahlobo said:

"That is why the people of China are so blessed."

User @Dr Zeesh commented:

"I forgot my iPhone at the airport in Poland, and they took it to lost and found. I got the phone back after I had even arrived back in South Africa."

User @nimza asked:

"Akekho amapara lapho (are there no Pharas there)🤣."

User @T. M added:

"It takes a lot of economic development to build a trusting society."

User @KayTee commented:

"You're right, my dear. A lady forgot her stuff at the store, realised it 2 hours later at the hotel, and when she went back, her things were still there, untouched!"

User @private chef 🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦 said:

"I have been telling them that corruption is the reason we are like this."

