A digital nomad shared a post inquiring about the feasibility of moving to Cape Town with an annual income of $200,000 to $300,000

The post shared on Reddit prompted South Africans to assure him that her expected lifestyle would be far above middle-class comfort

The inquiry sparked a major online debate, with one user venting frustration over digital nomads allegedly being exempt from local taxation

A post from an American man inquiring about relocating to South Africa with a high income sparked a wave of responses, highlighting the financial realities of the country.

The candid inquiry, shared on Reddit by Opening_654, addressed a major life decision, which led to plenty of advice from viewers who assured him he'd be comfortable financially with the annual salary.

The man explained that he and his family, including two primary school-aged children, are currently planning a move from Spain and are seriously considering Cape Town. He outlined her family’s annual income as ranging from $200,000 to $300,000 (approximately R3.6 million to R5.4 million).

The US man considers relocating to Cape Town

He acknowledged his fortunate position and was aware that his current middle-class status would change drastically upon arrival in Mzansi. Reddit user Opening_654 also raised personal concerns regarding safety, noting his willingness to live in secure locations. The American man revealed that he grew up in a challenging area and was accustomed to being hyper-aware and assessing risk, but admitted the constant vigilance was tiring, a skill his partner and children lack experience.

SA reacts to the high salary

The post gained immediate traction, with social media users assuring her that life in Cape Town would be not just comfortable, but luxurious. Many viewers confirmed that her income was more than the average South African salary. The post, however, attracted a critical response regarding the privileges afforded to foreign workers. One user went on a venting spree, alleging that digital nomads are often exempt from paying local tax and questioning why he doesn’t consider moving to Zimbabwe instead. A few local viewers saw an opportunity, responding to his post by marketing themselves and seeking employment prospects with her tech company.

Disclaimer! Digital nomads are subject to specific tax rules based on tax residency, the source of their income, and the laws of both their home and host countries.

User @unomasmore said:

"You will feel obscenely rich."

User @Budget_Asparagus_776 vented:

"South Africans are struggling to keep up with the digital nomads. Stay where you are or move to Zimbabwe. I heard that you guys are not even taxed. Thanks for considering our crime-ridden and drug-infested Western Cape."

User @RollyPollyZA shared:

"You can get a title of Lord with that money, living in SA."

User @LatterDish7622 commented:

"Don't let anyone put you off. Come, spend your money in our economy, create jobs and enjoy the best city you'll have ever lived in. Great place for kids to grow up with some great schools, outdoor lifestyle, and great weather. You adapt to the safety. My 14-year-old would bus and train everywhere in London; he Uber's a lot here, but it's completely fine for him on his own if he's streetwise. With the kind of money you're on, you can afford a driver for the kids anyway!"

User @TinyCollision added:

"Well, you’re earning about 200 times what my husband does, so I reckon you’ll be fine 🫠."

User @QuantumRider1923 said:

"300K USD per year? You will live like a king. That's around R6 million. For context, the average apartment in a safe, well-kept middle-class/student area is around R1.5 - R2 million to buy.

See the Reddit post below:

