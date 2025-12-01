“We’ll Back You Up”: Woman Travels From JHB to CPT After Getting Good Night Text at 5 PM, SA Reacts
- A woman filmed her emergency bus trip from Johannesburg to Cape Town after her boyfriend mysteriously ended their evening conversation with a vague excuse, leaving her suspicious
- The spontaneous and dramatic video, shared on TikTok, went viral, captivating viewers who were invested in the journey and its potential outcome
- Social media users were hooked, checking her location and offering advice, though some argued that she should have taken a faster mode of transport, such as a flight
A woman's sudden decision to travel nearly 1,400 kilometres to confront a suspicious text message captured the internet's attention.
The dramatic clip, shared on TikTok by @muntuza_zawho, documented a spontaneous, late-night mission, garnering millions of views and thousands of comments from social media users who were captivated by her story.
The video documents the woman’s reaction to a suspicious text message from her boyfriend, whom she replied to as Abraham. The communication ended abruptly at 17:44, with her boyfriend claiming there was a transformer explosion, causing an 18-hour load-shedding outage, meaning they would have to talk the next day.
The emergency bus ride to Cape Town
She was clearly not buying the excuse and decided to take immediate action, filming herself boarding an Intercity bus bound for Cape Town. TikTok user @muntuza_zawho filmed herself with a small suitcase, documenting the start of her long, unexpected road trip. To convey her exhaustion, she showed her feet stretching from the fatigue of the long journey, and filmed the dark road outside the bus window.
SA is vested in the drama
The clip instantly went viral, garnering a massive 2.7M views, 165K likes, and over 5.6K comments from media users who were invested in the unfolding drama. Many viewers commented regularly, asking for updates on her location and how far she was from Cape Town, and requesting that she film part two of her arrival in the Mother City. The dramatic nature of the emergency trip sparked debate over logistics.
Some argued that if the journey was urgent, she should have taken a flight, noting that a bus trip was far too slow to qualify as an emergency response. Others shared their own similar stories of acting impulsively after receiving suspicious texts from partners, but advised her against taking such drastic measures again.
User @ldadyX shared:
"I once did this mntase, and I arrived by 01h15 am from EC to Cape Town 😂, but I didn't find him with anyone."
User @just_onzo🏳️🌈 added:
"It can’t be an emergency nge bus uzofika sekulate (you'll arrive very late)."
User @tatchell commented:
"My exact situation, babe. My phone is about to switch off, we don't have electricity, and our backup is not working. Lapho (that time) 😭 my messages have been double-ticking 🙌."
User @Nomalizo Mpofu asked:
"Ntombi ukuphi manje (girl, where are you now), it's 9:45? As a country, we will back you up 😂."
User @Barbie said:
"Please update us, my sister."
User @blessingm commented:
"Guys, it’s okay to be single 😂."
User @Omar-ZaW shared:
"It's never worth it. There was another option, though: accept your losses, go to someone closer, cry and vent. Find something else, someone else."
Watch the TikTok video below:
