Danish Deception: Woman Vents After Being Scammed R5M by Online Prince, SA Stunned
- An American woman, Anum Anyeka, and her family were allegedly scammed out of $300,000 (R5.1M) by her Danish husband, who fabricated his wealth to fund a severe gambling addiction
- The harrowing 26-part story was shared on TikTok, shocking thousands of viewers and sparking a major debate about financial red flags and trust
- The complex betrayal occurred after the couple met in Croatia, got married, and the husband used the marriage to secure a green card and exploit his wife’s family
Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!
A chilling story of betrayal and financial deceit has shocked social media users, revealing the devastating consequences of a sophisticated romantic con.
The complex torment of Anum Anyeka was detailed in a 26-part video series and summarised by TikTok user @devotedly_yours. The story garnered over 3M views and thousands of comments from viewers who were shocked that she did not Google any of the information.
The core story involves Anyeka, her family, and friends, who were allegedly scammed out of approximately $300,000 (over R5 million) by her husband, Martin Fergard Anderson. Martin, a charming, 6’3" blonde, claimed to be a real estate mogul with royal ties and a booming tech business. TikTok user @devotedly_yours explained that the setup began in June 2022 when they met in Croatia. He whisked her away for lavish trips to Monaco and Saint-Tropez, including a $2,000 (R34K) a-night hotel, presenting himself as the genuine mogul he claimed to be.
The financial and emotional fallout
The relationship intensified when they returned, eventually leading to marriage, which secured Martin a green card in the US. The red flags began when Martin’s money became conveniently “tied up” due to alleged IRS holds. He convinced Anyeka to lend him money, starting with $6,000 (R103K) and rapidly escalating. The marriage was a façade for financial exploitation. Anyeka started noticing cracks when visiting his family in Denmark, as his stories didn’t match reality.
JOIN IN: Your Opinion Matters — Tell Us How Briefly News Can Improve and Win Access To The Copywriting Course for Free.
The ultimate betrayal
After their wedding, the true plot twist dropped: Anyeka discovered Martin had a severe, decade-long gambling addiction. The financial betrayal was massive, with him borrowing tens of thousands of dollars from people in her life, including $200,000 (R3.4M) from her friend’s husband and $3,000 (R51K) from her little sister. When he ran out of excuses, he asked for a divorce. Anyeka was left with years of trauma, manipulation, and the realisation that the magnitude of his lies had cost her and her loved ones more than $300,000 (R5.1M).
SA reacts to the Danish deceit tale
The clip went viral, garnering 3.4M views, 164K likes, and over 4.2K comments from social media users who were astonished by the Danish man’s lies and deceit. Many users questioned how none of the victims had Googled the supposedly wealthy mogul. Others explained that they questioned whether the woman had not watched the Tinder Swindler documentary on Netflix, stunned at how she continued giving him money after she started having suspicions.
User @Shelly commented:
"Thank you for summarising this because I was not about to watch 26 parts."
User @cadysburnbook said:
"I kept seeing Danish deception and thought it was a Netflix show 😭."
User @Jac Hull shared:
"Not even Tyler Perry could write this story."
User @maimuna asked:
"I'm not judging, but not a single one of them googled to see if he indeed was royalty?"
User @the1annointedgirl
"He scammed in Kenya, too."
User @Mortgages with Steph commented:
"That's crazy! How did she not Google anything he said, or reach out to the Danish IRS and pull up in Denmark to find things out? She blamed his family, but she was there, and she could have also asked him. I think deep down, she didn’t ask because she might have known the truth."
User @tatiana
"This is sad."
Watch the TikTok video below:
3 Briefly News articles about scams
- A slick online interaction between a woman and a scammer took the internet by storm, revealing the old approaches used by fraudsters.
- A local woman detailed how she and her husband stole millions from her boss and ended up spending time in jail.
- A local woman visiting a podcast detailed the pain and ill-treatment she endured from her husband, who she gave money to marry her, and later teamed up with his baby mama to scam her.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Bongiwe Mati (Human Interest Editor) Bongiwe Mati is a Human Interest reporter who joined Briefly News in August 2024. She holds a Bachelor of Arts Honours degree from the University of the Western Cape. Her journalism journey began in 2005 at the university newspaper. She later transitioned to marketing and sales at Leadership Magazine under Cape Media (2007-2009). In 2023, she joined BONA magazine as an Editorial Assistant, contributing to digital and print platforms across current news, entertainment, and human interest categories. Bongiwe can be reached at bongiwe.mati@briefly.co.za