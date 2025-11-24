An American woman, Anum Anyeka, and her family were allegedly scammed out of $300,000 (R5.1M) by her Danish husband, who fabricated his wealth to fund a severe gambling addiction

The harrowing 26-part story was shared on TikTok, shocking thousands of viewers and sparking a major debate about financial red flags and trust

The complex betrayal occurred after the couple met in Croatia, got married, and the husband used the marriage to secure a green card and exploit his wife’s family

A chilling story of betrayal and financial deceit has shocked social media users, revealing the devastating consequences of a sophisticated romantic con.

The complex torment of Anum Anyeka was detailed in a 26-part video series and summarised by TikTok user @devotedly_yours. The story garnered over 3M views and thousands of comments from viewers who were shocked that she did not Google any of the information.

The core story involves Anyeka, her family, and friends, who were allegedly scammed out of approximately $300,000 (over R5 million) by her husband, Martin Fergard Anderson. Martin, a charming, 6’3" blonde, claimed to be a real estate mogul with royal ties and a booming tech business. TikTok user @devotedly_yours explained that the setup began in June 2022 when they met in Croatia. He whisked her away for lavish trips to Monaco and Saint-Tropez, including a $2,000 (R34K) a-night hotel, presenting himself as the genuine mogul he claimed to be.

The financial and emotional fallout

The relationship intensified when they returned, eventually leading to marriage, which secured Martin a green card in the US. The red flags began when Martin’s money became conveniently “tied up” due to alleged IRS holds. He convinced Anyeka to lend him money, starting with $6,000 (R103K) and rapidly escalating. The marriage was a façade for financial exploitation. Anyeka started noticing cracks when visiting his family in Denmark, as his stories didn’t match reality.

The ultimate betrayal

After their wedding, the true plot twist dropped: Anyeka discovered Martin had a severe, decade-long gambling addiction. The financial betrayal was massive, with him borrowing tens of thousands of dollars from people in her life, including $200,000 (R3.4M) from her friend’s husband and $3,000 (R51K) from her little sister. When he ran out of excuses, he asked for a divorce. Anyeka was left with years of trauma, manipulation, and the realisation that the magnitude of his lies had cost her and her loved ones more than $300,000 (R5.1M).

SA reacts to the Danish deceit tale

The clip went viral, garnering 3.4M views, 164K likes, and over 4.2K comments from social media users who were astonished by the Danish man’s lies and deceit. Many users questioned how none of the victims had Googled the supposedly wealthy mogul. Others explained that they questioned whether the woman had not watched the Tinder Swindler documentary on Netflix, stunned at how she continued giving him money after she started having suspicions.

User @Shelly commented:

"Thank you for summarising this because I was not about to watch 26 parts."

User @cadysburnbook said:

"I kept seeing Danish deception and thought it was a Netflix show 😭."

User @Jac Hull shared:

"Not even Tyler Perry could write this story."

User @maimuna asked:

"I'm not judging, but not a single one of them googled to see if he indeed was royalty?"

User @the1annointedgirl

"He scammed in Kenya, too."

User @Mortgages with Steph commented:

"That's crazy! How did she not Google anything he said, or reach out to the Danish IRS and pull up in Denmark to find things out? She blamed his family, but she was there, and she could have also asked him. I think deep down, she didn’t ask because she might have known the truth."

User @tatiana

"This is sad."

