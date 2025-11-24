A content creator shared a video detailing her monthly earnings from content creation gigs, revealing she made over R1.15M in just one year

The revealing clip was shared on Facebook, attracting massive views and sparking a fierce online debate about taxes and income declarations

Social media users were shocked by the high earnings, with many jokingly hoping SARS wasn't watching the video, while others sought advice on starting their own digital hustle

An influencer detailed her month-to-month content creation earnings, proving that there was money in the field. Image: Life_of_Betts

Source: Facebook

A content creator’s decision to share her annual income sent shockwaves across social media, offering a stunning glimpse into the high-earning potential of the digital creator economy.

The video, shared on Facebook by Life_of_Betts, garnered massive views, likes, and comments from social media users who were stunned by the earnings.

The woman set the scene for her candid financial disclosure by sitting on the rocks at the beach, sipping coffee. Her caption detailed her monthly earnings from content creation gigs, including brand collaborations and lined-up work, spanning from January through the upcoming December payout. The total amount, based on her figures, comes to a staggering R1,150,005.

The content creator’s R1M earnings explained

Her monthly reports showed that her income changed a lot, but she still had some very high-earning months. Facebook user Life_of_Betts’s earnings started strong in January (R50,800) and climbed. Her two biggest months were June (R184,434) and December (expected R150,830), with most months exceeding R50,000. Her current month, November, was also projected to hit R101,000. The consistency of these high figures showed that her content business is highly profitable.

The brand collaborator's post had some viewers interested in learning about content creation. Image: Life_of_Betts

Source: Facebook

SA reacts to the high earnings

The comments section was flooded with reactions from social media users who were mostly shocked by the high earnings declared. Many viewers focused on the tax and income declaration. Some expressed their hope that the South African Revenue Service (SARS) was not watching the video, underscoring the general public’s anxiety about high-income visibility. One user scolded those questioning the creator about SARS, asking what someone's tax status had to do with the general viewer. Other users expressed a strong desire to start their own content creation careers, with one user asking to be coached.

User @Jason Holmes asked:

"Have you declared your taxes to SARS?"

User @René Connan added:

"SARS is watching you."

User @Cobus Huisamen shared

"So what's the tax on that?"

User @Lethu Khoza said:

"I would like to become a content creator. Please suggest how I should start. I'm so clueless. But love other people's content."

User @Sandi Leigh Moore commented:

"What does someone's tax status have to do with you? You do know there are many people earning way, way more than this, do you go around debating whether they're tax compliant or not? Just for the record, now that SARS has gone the AI route, no one will be missed when it comes to tax season unless you're dealing in cash. Big surprises are headed for non-compliant businesses in 2026. Well done, Life_of_Betts, keep travelling, creating content, living with passion and paying your taxes."

User @Anne Munro asked:

"Well done. People are just waiting to be negative; they make as if SARS is their relative."

User @Henco Nortje said:

"Is this cost to the company or out? Because if it's out. It's crazy."

Watch the Facebook reel here.

