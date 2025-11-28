Social media is grilling Cyan Boujee after another video of her performance surfaced online

The YouTuber-turned-DJ's set was scrutinised by online users and critics alike, questioning how she became a DJ to begin with

While some claimed the video was taken earlier in her career, others continued to criticise Cyan's abilities

Online users criticised Cyan Boujee’s DJing video. Images: cyan.boujee24

South African YouTuber Cyan Boujee's DJing skills were questioned after a new video of her performance surfaced on social media.

The controversial content creator's shift into becoming a disc jockey has been met with criticism from the online community, and today, she failed to impress with her skills, or lack thereof, behind the decks.

On Thursday, 27 November 2025, Twitter (X) user Am_Blujay shared a video of one of Cyan's performances at a nightclub, where she was captured playing an Amapiano song and struggling to smoothly transition to the next track.

Despite the mishap, the YouTuber plays on and even dances, focusing on keeping the music playing and less on the error in her set, which is what she said is how she lives her life.

In a June interview with Freshman Magazine, the controversial YouTuber disclosed that she considers her best trait to be her remarkable resilience, citing her ability to quickly recover and move on after negative incidents.

Cyan Boujee struggled to transition her songs in a viral performance video. Image: cyan.boujee24

However, Cyan revealed that although she has become a full-time DJ, touring the country and performing at events, music is not her passion.

She said she only became a DJ to earn extra money, using her popularity to gain attention and bookings, while her real passion is fashion and beauty.

Today, she uses her good looks and dance moves to win over the crowd. However, online users debated that even her gorgeous face card was not enough to ignore the massive error in her set.

Watch Cyan Boujee's performance video below.

Social media erupts over Cyan Boujee's performance

Online users discussed and harshly criticised Cyan Boujee's DJing. Read some of their comments below.

AkazaUpper_3 suggested:

"Why doesn't this hun just go to DJ school and learn how to play? It takes a month at most to learn how to beatmatch (basic cueing and mixing). She can learn phrase mixing and other skills as she grows her craft."

_Lxtho argued:

"People don’t respect the craft anymore. This is why they are supposed to have headsets on."

MakhazanaA49796 was stunned:

"Tell me this is a joke."

tlotlisomshengu speculated:

"She was auraless here, hey. But it was probably early days for her, probably a new CDJ for her as well."

Social media criticised Cyan Boujee’s DJing skills. Image: cyan.boujee24

MokoriSimphiwe was shocked:

"No way. I thought she would be bad, but this? Why doesn't she just prerecord?"

RachibvumoC posted:

"And people must dance for this nonsense."

Ke_Semenya argued:

"These people are killing the DJing industry. It’s not about the skills anymore, only beauty."

BaziSindane responded:

"There’s no way this is real. Is this AI?"

Cyan Boujee dances with Ghost Hlubi

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Cyan Boujee's viral dance video with Ghost Hlubi.

Despite Cyan bodyshaming him in a recent interview, Ghost appeared to have moved on from the drama and enjoyed a viral moment with Sesi Cyan.

