South African YouTuber Ghost Hlubi had Cyan Boujee as his latest guest on his YouTube show

The two did a TikTok dance challenge, and the clip went viral, but people questioned their relationship status

Cyan Boujee mocked popular YouTuber Ghost Hlubi during her Open Chats Podcast interview back in October

Fans erupted when Ghost Hlubi and Cyan Boujee did a TikTok dance challenge together.

This came after Cyan bodyshamed the YouTuber during her interview on Open Chats Podcast.

In the episode that aired on 6 October 2025, Cyan mocked Ghost Hlubi, saying he had undergone Brazilian Bottom lift (BBL). She further accused Open Chats Podcast of using his name for relevance.

The two were rumoured to be dating, but Cyan shut that down. When asked if they are or have dated, Cyan rudely replied, “He won’t. That’s the only opportunity that he had of me. That is crazy.”

Her remarks left many people divided, accusing her of being disrespectful towards Ghost.

What do fans say about the reunion

A fan was shocked to see Ghost Hlubi inviting Cyan to his YouTube channel. The fan, Sikhade_, found it odd that he was dancing and laughing with Cyan despite the mean comment she made.

"Bro, how are you still in good terms with this chick? Remember how much she disrespected you. Damm bro no ways."

Others might have forgotten, or they are just happy with the fact that Ghost did not take her actions to heart.

chililio22 said:

"You know what, I watched their YouTube, she is a nice person."

lebzardhlamini gushed:

"Cyan Boujee deserves to be this young and do young people’s things. Love it for her."

ujjustkidding shared:

"As a non-former ZCC member, I approve that last move."

frisby.bernard._ said:

"This video showed that Cyan is actually a nice person, you know."

mphumi.hlono mentioned:

"Love how much fun sesi Cyan was having."

tafadzwa_gondongwe_ joked:

"This time she didn’t shake what the doctor gave her."

aphelele9846 responded:

"@cyan boujee love this for you babes, you deserve happiness."

james109543 said:

"I just watched the video, she's so sweet and nice."

giftedxxiii said:

"I gotta say, I was wrong about this hun. She is actually a good dancer."

lesleym2025 replied:

"Maybe Cyan Boujee ain't so bad after all."

Watch the dance video below:

What Cyan Boujee wants in a man

