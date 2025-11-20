South African popular Amapiano star Sam Deep excitedly announced that his album is ready to be released

The star posted this revelation on social media just a day before the project was being dropped

Many netizens could hide nor contain their excitement, as they flooded the comment section with their reactions

Sam Deep set to drop his new album. Image: @realsamdeep

This December season is about to get Lit! The popular Amapiano music producer and DJ Sam Deep excitedly made an announcement on social media, which left his fans happy.

What a time to be alive in Mzansi as on Thursday, 20 November 2025, the star who was dragged for drag racing with Kelvin Momo previously, revealed to is fans and followers that finally his long awaited album complete and ready to be dropped.

The Shela hitmaker will be dropping his album soon, however, Sam Deep wasn't the only the artist in the game who excitedly shared that they will be dishing out hot tracks, as DJ Stokie also announced that his latest project, Shandu Ka Ndaba, has been released.

See Sam Deep's post below:

Fans excited about Sam Deep dropping new album

Shortly after the music producer shared on social media that his upcoming album was ready to dropped, many netizens couldn't contain nor hide how excited they were about getting new hits. Here's what they had to say below:

@FusionistRSA said:

"De Mthuda is in? You been abusing his sound or he’s the exc producer? Nvm dawg I love your music.. Shela goes hard."

@k_majwafi excitedly wrote:

"We are so ready! You always bless us grootman. #GoodMusicWayaWaya."

@hlohi_tweets tweeted:

"Literally the only thing that matters right now."

@Lee_see_gooo commented:

"Whenever I hear “Awu’Sam Deep, Haii MaDeepana” I know it’s about to be great."

@_ShaunKeyz responded:

"I just know he’s gonna drop one of the best piano albums this year."

@Jarnandas_ replied:

"I hope that Mamelani track with Babalwa is dropping."

Fans react to Sam Deep dropping new music. Image: @realsamdeep

Who is Sam Deep?

Born Samukelo Rorisang Mavuso, he initially dreamed of being a soccer player but switched his focus to music in high school. He began his music career around 2016, first as a DJ and then as a producer.

Sam Deep's music is primarily in the Amapiano genre, but is also described as having elements of Afrobeat, kwaito, and soul. His music is often characterized by its captivating melodies and infectious rhythms. He joined the Ace of Spades record label, owned by Amapiano pioneer De Mthuda.

