Amapiano singer DJ Stokie has released his latest album, Shandu Ka Ndaba, on streaming platforms

The album touches on Stokie's musical roots and where his love for it stems from, offering fans a nostalgic listening experience

DJ Stokie posted a video where he spoke in detail about the album and the people who are featured on the cover art

DJ Stokie’s album ‘Shandu Ka Ndaba’ has been released on streaming platforms. Image: DJStokisa

Source: Instagram

Amapiano's finest DJ Stokie has a story to tell, and you can hear it on his latest offering, Shandu Ka Ndaba.

The 18-track passion project is a reflection of Stokie's deep roots in music and where his love for the art stems from.

The star, who is often mentioned when discussing Amapiano pioneers, has collaborated with artists such as Bucie, Jinger Stone, Phila Dlozi, Mashudu, Russell Zuma, Azana, Afro’traction, Eemoh, DJ Nnana, Leemckrazy, TManXpress, Reece Madlisa, and Zain SA.

Announcing the new album, Stokie said, "Every beat tells my story. Shandu ka Ndaba is a piece of my journey, from my heart, for the people," he said. "This album was designed to make you feel good."

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

His album cover features members from his family, both living and dead.

What this album means to DJ Stokie

In a video clip shared by @PianoConnectSA, Stokie was getting ready for a photo shoot when he decided to speak about his latest drop. He chose to pay homage to his lineage, saying they all come from musical backgrounds.

"The album is Shandu KaNdaba, which represents the Mbatha clans. When I look at it, I come from a musical background. I got this gift from the elders in my family. Some I do not even know because they have passed away," he shared.

Stokie prides himself on making everlasting music which does not fade as time goes by, and those are usually called classics. "I always strive to give my fans music that lives on, classics. Not music that comes and goes."

DJ Stokies's ‘Shandu Ka Ndaba’ is finally here. Image: DJStokiesa/Instagram

Source: Instagram

In another post, Stokie shared more details about why this album feels sacred for him.

"I decided to make this album for my ancestors and my family. The cover artwork shows the members of my family, some alive and some who have passed on, like my father, mother and grandfather," he mentioned.

Most artists always find it hard to pick a fave from the tracklist. However, for Stokie, he revealed that his favourite song is Amazwe because of its deep spirituality.

"My favourite song is Amazwe, because it's spiritual and it touches me," he mentioned.

The musical project was released at midnight on 19 November 2025 and is available on all streaming platforms.

Fans have already given the DJ's fifth studio album some rave reviews, saying Stokie outdid himself once more.

Bucie marks music comeback

In a previous report from Briefly News, Bucie Nkomo is back to reaffirm house music's permanence. The 38-year-old Kimberley native highlighted the genre's influence on emerging styles.

Bucie announced features on the upcoming 2026 albums by DJ Stokie and Sam Deep.

Source: Briefly News