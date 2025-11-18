Rapper Cassper Nyovest is in a celebratory mood after selling out his VIP section of the Fill Up FNB Stadium show

Cassper Nyovest has also released the full lineup of performers for the event, and they include Nasty C and Uncle Waffles

His manager promised fans a premium experience on 6 December in Bloemfontein

Cassper Nyovest's Fill Up FNB Stadium VIP has sold out full capacity.

South African rapper Cassper Nyovest has promised to give his VIP guests a spectacular show at the Fill Up FNB Stadium in Bloemfontein.

The muso recently announced that the section has been sold out, just two weeks before the epic show.

Reacting to the news on Instagram, Cassper's manager, Bridge Tlee, promised the fans a supreme show, thanking them for their support.

“Truly grateful, Bloemfontein, the team is putting together a supreme show for the 6th, for you! THANK YOU!” he exclaimed.

More on Cassper's show

Performing at the event are the man himself, along with his frequent collaborator Nasty C, Uncle Waffles, Maglera Doe Boy, DBN Gogo, Emtee, Kwesta, 25K, Makhadzi, Big Zulu, Zee Nxumalo, Okmalumkoolkat and many others.

Leading up to the show, he received some hate from trolls. However, as a man of faith, Cassper Nyovest shared with YouFM how spirituality has helped him cope.

“You have to just move forward. Everyone wants the soft life, and we all want peace. But the only peace I have is in Christ. Through all the noise, there is one thing I know that never changes, and that is Christ,” he told the host. "You have to take it," he mentioned. "It is also spiritual. We are not fighting flesh and blood. You become a target, and when you start speaking about Christ, it feels like all hell breaks loose,” he shared.

He was also trolled for his weight gain following his performance at a Scorpion Kins event. However, Cass turned that into a positive, which fuelled him to get back into the gym.

"This is the main reason we started #PhatboiRun coz yal like body shaming us people with a lil extra weight. @casspernyovest, let’s go. Don’t let the cyberbullying get to you. Let’s push."

“Recently, I posted a picture about how the comments on social media about my weight touched me. There’s been an overpouring, overwhelming amount of messages from people just encouraging me,” he said.

Cassper Nyovest's Fill Up FNB Stadium VIP section reached full capacity.

Cassper reacts to Travis Scott

In a previous report from Briefly News, rapper Cassper Nyovest questioned the number of tickets Travis Scott actually sold for his show.

"I saw the headlines about Travis Scott being the biggest solo concert in South Africa. Apparently sold 75K tickets. At first, they said 60K, but now it is 75K. I also see the conversation around me having 68K people, and that actually being the biggest rap concert in Africa," he started.

The rapper reminded fans about his show in December, but also thanked them for being able to make his name big enough to be associated with the greats in the world, including Travis Scott.

