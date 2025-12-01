South African rapper Cassper Nyovest has marked the start of December with the help of his annual videos

The Mama I Made It rapper makes a video every 1 December, where he expresses excitement for the new month

He also used this as an opportunity to encourage his fans to buy tickets for his highly anticipated Fill Up Toyota Stadium

Now that it has been declared, it is officially Dezemba. In true Cassper Nyovest style, the rapper welcomed the new month but with a major twist this time.

In keeping with a trend he started years back, Nyovest marked the start of December on his social media page.

Cassper Nyovest marks December

On Instagram this beautiful Monday, Nyovest shared a video showing his excitement for December. In the clip, he can be seen lying on the beach, and his confusion quickly turned into excitement when he realised what month it was.

The video depicts him waking up from what seemed to have been a nap. He was then handed a bottle of Coca-Cola to cool down, before he continued shouting "Ke Dezemba."

The star used this as an opportunity to market his upcoming Fill Up Toyota Stadium, which will take place in Bloemfontein.

"South Africa! It’s official! KE DEZEMBER! Let’s rock! First stop! Bloemfontein! 6 December! Toyota Stadium!"

What SA has to say about Cassper

Mzansi finally got into the spirit of the festive season with the help of Cassper. This is what some people had to say:

l_tido stated"

"Lol it’s really crazy that you had the country waiting."

maps.thosago_ laughed:

"We thought you abandoned us😂😭Mara neh on!!"

1roii said:

It even started raining! 😭😂 thank you for unlocking us pah!

andile_mwasi sighed:

"Dezember hadn’t started without this post, we been waiting."

masebekela exclaimed:

"Ok I see why you are sooooo late….Happy Dezember!"

musakeys said:

"Apart from making us wait, this visual is too delicious."

69_canvas joked:

I felt like Something is missing this December lolz this is it."

How Cassper deals with hate

In a previous report from Briefly News, Cassper Nyovest shared with YouFM how spirituality has helped him cope. Ignoring the hate has been Cassper's

“You have to just move forward. Everyone wants the soft life, and we all want peace. But the only peace I have is in Christ. Through all the noise, there is one thing I know that never changes, and that is Christ,” he told the host. "You have to take it," he mentioned. "It is also spiritual. We are not fighting flesh and blood. You become a target, and when you start speaking about Christ, it feels like all hell breaks loose,” he shared.

Cassper trolled for performance

In a previous report from Briefly News, trolled for his weight gain following his performance at a Scorpion Kins event. However, Cass turned that into a positive, which fuelled him to get back into the gym.

"This is the main reason we started #PhatboiRun coz yal like body shaming us people with a lil extra weight. @casspernyovest, let’s go. Don’t let the cyberbullying get to you. Let’s push."

