South African award-winning rapper Cassper Nyovest recently visited a sick girl in the hospital

An online user posted the video of the star's visitation on social media, which quickly went viral

Many netizens were impressed by Nyovest's actions, as they slammed him for failing to visit his son at the hospital, but he can visit other kids

Cassper checked in on a sick child at the hospital. Image: @casspernyovest

Yoh, Cassper Nyovest is feeling the heat on social media! Many internet warriors dragged the popular rapper after he was seen checking on an unknown kid in a hospital.

On Friday, 28 November 2025, an online user @pmcafrica shared a video of the star who once wrote a love message to Boity Thulo in 2015, visiting a sick child at the hospital.

The clip garnered over 30 thousand views on X (formerly Twitter); however, fans didn't let the star breathe, as they slammed him for being able to visit a kid that is not his at the hospital, but failed to do so was his son was suffering health-wise.

Watch the video below:

Fans react to Cassper visiting a sick kid

Shortly after the clip of the rapper checking up on a sick child went viral on social media, many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions. Here's what they had to say below:

@TheJustCaused said:

"Sometimes we do things to compensate for lost opportunities. One thing is sure: we all mess up one way or the other, so we need to be gracious to one another."

@shandukandaba__ wrote:

"He couldn’t do this for his son though."

@Natasha2620 responded:

"Yet he couldn’t even be there for his own son when he needed him most."

@KKhumalo02 replied:

"This guy missed an opportunity to be with his own son during this phase. We can do better as men..."

@PfunzoMuravha2 commented:

"He failed to do this to his own blood."

@sparx_ltd mentioned:

"Couldn't be there for his own son, but can definitely bring cameras for clout chasing."

@tumisho_makgato stated:

"Not him that was getting married while his son was fighting for his life. Anyone else but not him please."

@bhi_tendo asked:

"He’s so performative. Didn’t his own son go through cancer treatment without him?"

@PfareloMulondo tweeted:

"His own son will hate him more when he sees this clip as an adult, knowing that he left him with his mother fighting cancer."

@t2humsi shared:

"He can't do it for his own son, but he performs for the public. The guilt must be eating him up."

Cass checked on a sick child. Image: @casspernyovest

Podcasters hit back at Cassper after rapper's remarks

Briefly News previously reported that the presenters of the Open Chat Podcast dedicated almost an entire episode to dissing and dragging Cassper Nyovest. After the rapper made some salty remarks about the podcasters, they finally clapped back, and it was not pretty.

Mtho continued to rip into Cassper Nyovest, saying his only defence when arguing with someone is that he has money. The podcasters also questioned his relevance in the game, saying industry beefs saved him.

