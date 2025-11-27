South African actor Wiseman Mncube addressed the rumours about his alleged baby mama

A video of him setting the record straight during his interview on Podcast and Chill went viral

Many netizens couldn't help but flood the comment section with their reactions

Actor Wiseman Mncube addresses the alleged baby mama saga. Image: @wiseman_mncube

Source: Instagram

Batong, things just got spicy on Mac G and Sol Phenduka's controversial podcast, Podcast and Chill, as actor Wiseman Mncube made his appearance again to address the drama around his alleged baby mama.

On Thursday, 27 November 2025, the podcast's social media page posted a short trailer of the former Shaka iLembe star explaining himself or rather setting the record straight on the matter.

This was after a female admirer who developed an extreme, pathological obsession with him went as far as permanently tattooing his full name and date of birth on her body and began publicly claiming that she was in a sexual relationship with him.

Despite her proclaiming intense love for him, Wiseman perceived her behaviour as delusional and mentally unhealthy rather than genuine affection. The clip of him addressing this issue went viral on social media and garnered many views and comments from netizens.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Wiseman's words

Shortly after the star set the record straight on the issue, many netizens couldn't help but flood the comment section with their reactions. Here's what they had to say below:

@MaletswaiPretty said:

"A man who goes on podcasts to explain himself is very much guilty."

@Thando659635 wrote:

"Unfortunately, I understand why she did all of that, mhle marn lo bhuti."

@MoneriMandla commented:

"This story sounds like the one Siyabonga Shibe was saying a few weeks back, but with him she pretended to be her daughter, might be the same person lol."

@OrapelengM_ mentioned:

"The fact that he is addressing it, makes him look even more suspicious."

@unclePablo101 replied:

"Podcast and chill network as a whole has dropped numbers, all episodes are not getting same views as before. What could be the reason?"

@IN_GA_1 tweeted:

"Lwandle Zamisa almost messed things up for Wiseman Mncube."

SA reacted to Wiseman's explanation about the alleged baby mama. Image: @wiseman_mncube

Source: Instagram

Who is Wiseman Mncube?

Wiseman Mncube was born on 29 May 1990. He is a South African actor, playwright, singer and director. He is best known for the roles in television serials, such as Gold Diggers, EHostela, Uzalo and Shaka Ilembe.

He completed his National Diploma in Drama from the Durban University of Technology (DUT) in 2011.

